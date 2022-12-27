The Tarkio R-I School District recently passed a motion to accept a guaranteed price from Veregy (formerly CTS) of $9.1 million to complete the following renovations to the high school, elementary, and preschool buildings. This project is a no-tax increase to the patrons of the Tarkio School District. In addition, the district will only be leasing half the amount, as the district has been good stewards of taxpayers’ money and will be able to pay half with money that has been saved.

Initial conversations about a building/renovation project of the high school began four years ago between the former superintendent and board of education. Planning meetings with Veregy began April 21, 2021, and have continued on a regular basis. Engineers and architects did an analysis of the high school building and determined the structure of the high school was in solid, sound shape and a renovation would allow the district to preserve the history of the building, while completing necessary upgrades and improvements. A district-wide list of wants and needs was completed and a survey was conducted to help in prioritizing the items on the list. After the results of the survey were analyzed and initial costs came in, the district was able to condense the list down to only items that needed to be completed in order to keep the buildings functioning efficiently. Due to cost, most “wants” were eliminated from the itemized list.

Below is the timeline of events since the initial meeting with Veregy on April 21, 2021:

• June 2, 2021 – The first building review meeting was scheduled.

• June-October – Research was conducted by Veregy and the District to determine wants/needs, priorities, etc.

• October 15, 2021 – The first development meeting was held.

• November 3, 2021 – A site visit was conducted by Veregy.

• December 2021 – An asbestos inspection was conducted on the elementary and high school buildings.

• January 2022 – LJHart began working on a targeted district financial analysis of Fund 1 and Fund 4.

• February 2022 – An asbestos inspection and renovation sampling report was shared at the BOE meeting.

• March 2022 – The next building walk-thru conducted by Veregy was scheduled.

• May 11, 2022 – Veregy had a building walk-thru.

• June 1, 2022 – Initial breakdown costs were provided by Veregy ($11 million-$14 million) and shared at the June BOE meeting.

• July 2022 – Veregy presented the project, scope of work, and initial costs at the BOE meeting.

• August 16, 2022 – A development team meeting was held to discuss different HVAC options.

• August 2022 – Teachers were asked to provide additional input on other “wants” and “needs” we may have missed or overlooked.

• September 13, 2022 – The development team building walk-thru was conducted, additional teacher input was shared.

• October 2022 – Veregy presented an updated scope of work at the BOE meeting and an updated financial analysis was presented at the BOE meeting.

• November 2022 – Bruce Johnson (LJ Hart) presented a financial analysis of Fund 1 and Fund 4 at the BOE meeting.

• December 9, 2022 – The final scope of work and guaranteed cost was provided by Veregy ($9.1 million).

• December 13, 2022 – An overview meeting with Veregy was held.

• December 21, 2022 – BOE approved the contract and guaranteed price.

**Monthly facilities’ updates were provided at BOE meetings from the start of discussions to current.

Below is a breakdown of the project. Veregy will begin the pro-ject immediately with a goal of completion by the time school starts in August:

HIGH SCHOOL

Ceilings – Existing 2×4 drop ceilings will be replaced throughout most of the building where HVAC is getting replaced.

Kiln Location – An upstairs storage area will house a kiln for the purpose of implementing pottery into the art program.

Doors – Interior doors in the 1925 high school wing will be replaced with solid core wood doors with a 20-minute fire rating and new locks. An exterior door will be added to the Superintendent’s outer office as an emergency exit only.

Roofing – The gym roof and south entrance roof will be overlayed with new roofing due to leaks. This will include downspouts and guttering.

Plumbing – Galvanized water lines will be replaced with Pex, copper, or both. Some stools and urinals will be replaced where needed.

Flooring – A total of 6,834 square feet of flooring will be replaced with LVT flooring. The band room floor will be filled in to make it all one level.

Fire Alarm System – A new fire alarm system will be installed that includes 10 pull stations, voice activation and voice over capability and 40 speaker strobes.

Intercom System – A new analog intercom system will replace our current system.

FACS Room – New cabinets and countertops will be installed. Additional electrical outlets will be added for microwaves and a sewing cabinet and demonstration cabinet will be built to match the kitchen cabinets.

Science Lab – Current workstations (lab tables) will be removed. Five new workstations will be added with hot/cold water and gas valves. New epoxy flooring will be needed. The layout of the room will reverse. The classroom section will be on the east side and the lab on the west side.

Art Room – Cabinets on the west wall will be replaced.

Windows – Exterior windows will be replaced with new, efficient aluminum windows. Glass will be grey tint. A pass-thru window will be installed in the HS principal’s office to allow visibility into the entryway.

Tuckpointing – 100% of the top 4 feet of the building will be cut out and tuckpointed, 10% of the masonry elevations will be cut out and tuckpointed, and expansion joints will be cut out and re-caulked.

ADA Railing – The southeast stairwell will be replaced with an ADA compliant railing (taller in height).

Painting – Walls will be repainted in the original two-story section, acoustic paint will be applied in the auditorium, and new door frames will be painted. Other walls will be repainted as needed.

Heating and Cooling – The current HVAC system will be removed and replaced with a geothermal system that will contain 52, 300’ wells on the southeast corner of the lot (practice field). The current system in the gym will remain the same.

Lighting – All fluorescent light bulbs will be replaced with LED bulbs.

Walls – The east and south classroom exterior walls will be furred and insulation installed. In areas that have not been done by district staff/contractors.

PreSchool

Windows – New grey-tint windows will be installed, two aluminum canopies will be installed. One canopy will be installed over the east entrance that covers the walk-way to the parking lot and one that connects to the southeast entrance of the elementary building.

Siding – Remove existing siding and soffit and replace with 24-gauge R panel siding and soffit. Install new 24-gauge fascia.

Roof – Overlay the current roof with a 60-mil roof system, install new gutters and downspouts.

Elementary

Lighting – All fluorescent light bulbs will be replaced with LED bulbs. This process has already begun in parts of the building. Veregy is only doing the POD area, while Tarkio maintenance will be doing the rest.

Restrooms – Both boys’ and girls’ restrooms will be remodeled. Urinals, stools, and sinks will be replaced. New partitions will be installed, and existing radiators will be removed. A double broadcast epoxy floor shall be installed.

Library Exterior – The leaking wall in this area will be repaired correctly.