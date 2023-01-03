Fairfax High School and the East Atchison Wolves are hosting the Fairfax Invitational Basketball Tournament next week. Check out the schedule in last week’s newspaper and make plans to attend.

It’s week one of the new year. How are your New Year’s Resolutions coming along? Let’s all make a plan to be extra kind to those we encounter. Hold the door open for someone. Say please and thank you. Smile and ask someone about their day. Compliment someone on their new hairstyle or personal achievements. By making someone’s day brighter, you’ll brighten up your own life as well.

The Atchison County Mail begins its 145th year of covering Atchison County with this issue. Take a minute to check the expiration date of your subscription (printed underneath your name and address at the top of page 1). If it says 1-1-23, your subscription to the Atchison County Mail has expired. Stay in touch with your hometown news and renew soon!

