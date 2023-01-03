Atchison County elected officials were sworn in by Presiding Judge Corey Keith Herron, right, on Friday morning, December 30, 2022, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri. Taking the oath of office were, from left to right: Associate Judge Brett Hurst, Circuit Clerk Thyra Beckman, Treasurer Debbie True, Recorder Eliza Beasing, County Clerk Susette Taylor, and Prosecuting Attorney Dan Smith. Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood and Collector Diane Livengood are not pictured.