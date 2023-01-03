January 9, 1948

• Walter Glenn, Dave McMillan, and Leslie Murphy returned Wednesday after a two-week motor trip through the South. They traveled in Louisiana, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee. In Louisiana, they stopped in New Orleans to attend the Sugar Bowl game on New Year’s Day.

• In spite of very bad weather, the New Year’s Eve show and dance sponsored by the Centerview Club brought in $220.55. Half of this amount was donated to the American Legion to be applied on the fund for the new Memorial Building.

• The first public showing in Tarkio of the new 1948 model Ford trucks will take place January 16 at an open house to be conducted by the Johnson Motor Company.

• Intense heat in the chimney of the oil burner in apartment 8A at GI Village caused wooden joists in the ceiling to take fire New Year’s Eve. The occupants, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jacob, were not home at the time.

January 11, 1973

• First National Teller Tells: In this day of antique mania, countless fortunes have been dumped in the dump. Recently we learned that glass insulators on line poles were selling for 4 or 5 dollars. Knowing that we had a pile of poles on which there were many such insulators, we found that they had been removed and taken to the dump. But when we got to the dump some hundred of them had been broken or chipped.

• The Saturday Morning Recreation Program for fourth through eighth grade boys will begin this Saturday, January 13. The program is sponsored by the Tarkio College chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

• Three foreign exchange students are attending Tarkio High School. Victor Eduardo Fernandez of Cuautitlan, Mexico, is living with Mr. and Mrs. George Laur of Westboro. Henry Konloy of Chiclayo, Peru, lives with Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Seymour and family. Jose Fernandez of Medellian, Columbia, lives with Mr. and Mrs. John Turnbull and family.

January 8, 1998

• Tarkio students have had one of the longest Christmas breaks ever documented. Classes were last held Friday, December 19. Now, some 18 days later, students are waiting for the bell to ring once again. For what has been a typical winter in northwest Missouri, we anticipate more of what we have been receiving in the way of ice and snow.

• People are asking when the new Avalanche building will open. Progress has been slow and owner Will Johnson said that, “One thing for sure, however, this publisher of the Avalanche has proved that he can’t figure the cost of construction. Even doubling the cost that was figured will not complete the job. I would appreciate it if everyone would renew their subscriptions for one, two, three years or more to help with my major miscalculation!”

• A fire occurred in Westboro, Missouri, Friday, January 2. A truck owned by Cenex Propane of Shenandoah, Iowa, had just filled a tank and was leaving town when fire started coming through the cab and burned the line that runs the motor. The truck runs on propane. Firemen got the fire out before the tank, which had about 1,800 gallons of propane in it, blew up.