January 9, 1948

• It’s a very long way from operating a grain elevator in Fairfax to head of the world’s leading grain exchange at a salary of $50,000 per year, but such things still take place in America. J. O. McClintock was elevated to the newly created post of executive vice president of the Chicago Board of Trade. McClintock was born on a farm south of Fairfax near the one-time thriving town of Milton and attended rural schools and Tarkio College.

• The 1940 Chevrolet car of Neal Chambers was damaged, but no one injured in a wreck on Highway 275 near its intersection with Highway 46 south of Fairfax at about 1:45 Wednesday morning. The Chambers family was coming to their home in Tarkio when they hit a truck parked diagonally across the road. After the crash, the driver of the truck disappeared and was not found until later that morning, when he was arrested. He and the owner of the truck were given stiff fines.

• Mr. and Mrs. M. A. Williams held an open house Tuesday at their home in Fairfax in observance of their 60th wedding anniversary. Mr. and Mrs. Williams were married at Imperial, Nebraska, January 6, 1888. For the first five years of their married life, they lived in a sod house on a homestead 29 miles northwest of Imperial. They later came back to Mr. Williams’ native county of Atchison in Missouri, where they have made their home since.

January 11, 1973

• The Webelos of Scout Pack 73 enjoyed a sledding party Monday evening on the school house hill. Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Yandall opened their home as a warm-up area and served hot chocolate and popcorn.

• Rev. and Mrs. Clyde Hendricks, Mrs. Guy Kephart, Mrs. Ruth Ellsworth, and Mrs. Mary Graves left Kansas City Airport Monday for a 10-day tour of the Holy Land. They anticipated much inspiration from walking where Jesus walked and to bringing back pictures and stories.

• Puppy abandonment is rather heartless we think, especially when it is in such extremely cold weather. Bob Alldredge found a pup in his dog pen Sunday before last, unannounced.

• Representatives of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority presented the Fairfax Board of Education with a check for $500. The money will be used for a restroom and storage building on the athletic field, which the board plans to construct this year.

January 8, 1998

• Students at Fairfax Elementary recently celebrated the holiday season by donating their time and efforts to raise money for the American Heart Association. The fundraiser was “jump rope for heart” and most of the students participated. Grades 1-3 jumped rope for one hour and grades 4-6 jumped for one and one-half hours.

• Tony Musch joined Burke and Sons Lumber Co. in Fairfax December 1 as the assistant manager. The company is also planning to redesign the business office area to make room for Tony.

• Richard and Marion Oswald of Fairfax have achieved the status of Certified Crop Advisors. The distinction is given by the American Society of Agronomy to those individuals who have demonstrated they have the knowledge and skills necessary to assist farmers with economically and environmentally sound crop production practices.

• Over The Back Fence by Nancy Gaines: The temperatures were in the 50s, but it was short lived. Old Man Winter returned with temperatures never reaching 20, rain, sleet, snow, closing church and school with about a half inch of ice covering the roads. “Spring can’t be too far away. I got my Henry Field’s spring catalog last week. With ice under foot, think spring!”