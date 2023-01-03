John H. Knierim, Jr., the son of John Henry and Eda Marie (Salfrank) Knierim, was born June 23, 1933, in Rock Port, Missouri. John attended Rock Port High School, graduating in 1951. He attended Tarkio College, Tarkio, Missouri, for one year and Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Missouri, for one year, which is where he met Dorothy Batton, his future wife. Instead of waiting to be drafted, he volunteered and then enlisted in the United States Army on March 3, 1953. John served his country during the Korean War.

On December 27, 1953, John was united in marriage to Dorothy Batton in Hopkins, Missouri. They made their home in Rapid City, South Dakota, during John’s military service. This is where they had their first child, Tom Knierim. John received his honorable discharge on March 2, 1955, and returned with his wife and son to the Knierim family farm, northwest of Rock Port to raise his family, having two more children, Sue and Jim. In 2018, John and Dorothy moved into Rock Port where they have lived until the present time.

John farmed with his father, Henry, for many years. Eventually, he began farming for himself with the help of his children, Tom, Sue, and Jim. He loved running the bulldozer, making improvements to the farm, and building terraces. He continued to do this, even after he “retired” from farming.

John was a member of the First Baptist Church, Rock Port, and was currently serving as a Deacon. He faithfully served his church in numerous other capacities for over six decades. He was a member of the Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49, Rock Port. He formerly served on the Atchison County COOP Board and was a Circle 4 Club 4-H leader.

John faithfully supported his children’s sporting and music events and loved being a Rock Port Blue Jay. He loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and spending time with Dorothy. John thoroughly enjoyed country life and his many animals (“adopting” many stray dogs through the years). His favorite dog was an Australian Shepherd named Waltzing Matilda, AKA, “Tillie.” Tillie was able to train not only their cattle but all of the family as well! John passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio, at the age of 89.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by their oldest son, Thomas Knierim; an infant great-granddaughter; and two brothers-in-law. Survivors include wife, Dorothy Knierim, Rock Port; children, Sue (Kip) Karges, Tuscola, Texas, and Jim Knierim, Louisville, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Peggy Knierim, Rock Port; grandchildren, Kristan Knierim, Price, Utah, Shawn (Elizabeth) Knierim, Rock Port, and Colton Karges, Tuscola, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Jason and Lisanna; brother, Bob (Linda) Knierim, Des Moines, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

All memorial services will be held in the spring of 2023. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Linden Cemetery, Rock Port. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Parkinson’s Foundation or Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49, Rock Port. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.