As Atchison County Circuit Clerk, Lorie Hall has worked with the following judges: Presiding Circuit Judge (PCJ) Roger M. Prokes, Nodaway County; Robert Rice, Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge (ACJ); Brian Tubbs, Holt County (ACJ); Brett Hurst, Atchison County (ACJ); William S. Richards, Retired Holt County (ACJ); and Corey K. Herron (PCJ).

Atchison County South District Commissioner Richard Burke, right, presented a resolution to retiring Atchison County Circuit Clerk Lorie Hall, left, thanking her for her years of service to the county.

A retirement reception was held for Lorie Hall, Atchison County Circuit Clerk, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri. Lorie retired after more than 30 years of service to the county. She was presented a plaque from the Missouri Supreme Court and a resolution from the Atchison County Commission, thanking her for her years of service.

Lorie worked for the Atchison County Assessor’s Office under Lori Jones for three years and then the State of Missouri as the Associate Circuit Court Chief Clerk for six years. She was then elected for Atchison County Circuit Clerk and her term began in 1999.

Lorie has worked with several judges, including: Presiding Circuit Judge (PCJ) Roger M. Prokes, Nodaway County; Robert Rice, Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge (ACJ); Brian Tubbs, Holt County (ACJ); Brett Hurst, Atchison County (ACJ); William S. Richards, Retired Holt County (ACJ); and Corey K. Herron (PCJ).