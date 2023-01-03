Mary Lou (Pursell) Dukes, the daughter of Elwyn and Pauline (Walker) Pursell, was born on August 2, 1933. She passed away at her home surrounded by family on December 28, 2022. She was 89 years old.

Mary Lou attended school in Westboro, Missouri, graduating from high school in 1951. After high school, she went to business school in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Mary Lou was united in marriage to Cleo Dukes on May 16, 1954, in Bedford, Iowa. They had two daughters, Debra and Lynn. Cleo and Mary Lou made their home in Westboro before moving to Greeley, Colorado, for Cleo’s work. They returned to the Tarkio, Missouri, area in 1965.

Mary Lou worked as the church secretary at First Baptist, Tarkio, for a short time where she was also a Sunday School teacher. Cleo’s job eventually took them to Corpus Christi and Hereford, Texas, then to Grand Island, Nebraska. When Cleo retired, they returned to Tarkio. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and visiting with family and friends. She was blessed with a special cousin (Sharon McCall) who was there for her when other family members could not be with her.

Besides her parents and husband, Cleo Dukes, Mary Lou was preceded in death by brother, Jesse Pursell. Survivors include daughters, Debra (Lloyd) Sybert, Laramie, Wyoming, and Lynn Stevens, Tarkio; grandchildren, Heidi Sybert, Laramie, Heath Sybert, Laramie, Tabitha Stevens, Jacksonville, Florida, and Aaron Stevens, Norfolk, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Teesha, Lars, Matthew, Cody, Taylor, and Tanner, Hailie and Jakobe; great-great-grandchildren, Cole and Niko; sister, Nancy Ryan, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Monday, January 2, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Tarkio. Interment took place at Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Rev. Glenn Scott officiated. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com. Services were under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.