Scott “Bird” Chaney, 59, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home in Tarkio. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. There is no visitation. Inurnment will be at Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Memorials may be payable to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.