The following cases were heard in Atchison County Court before the Honorable Brett Hurst at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, January 5, 2023:

World Acceptance Corp of Missouri vs. Dawn C. Hines – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract.

WSFS, FSB, As Trustee for CVI AMR INV vs. Jim Laflin – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Defendant fails to appear; was served on December 11, 2022. Case continued to February 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for Clearing of Settlement Payment.

Midwestern Health Management, Inc. vs. Aaron L. Madron – Civil Setting on Suit on Account

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Annette Mathers – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract.

Midwestern Health Management, Inc. vs. Jay T. McCoy – Civil Setting on Suit on Account.

Synchrony Bank vs. Edward Murphy – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract.

Sorensen Auto Finance vs. Delmar L. Noland – Small Claims Hearing on Small Claims Over $100.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Robert Riggins – Case Review on Suit on Account.

Regina Bemberger vs. Tommy Bemberger – Civil Setting on Dissolution Without Children.

State vs. Dominic Michael Bjork – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph).

State vs. Devin John Bresnahan – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Devin John Bresnahan – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Case continued to February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Omni C. Brown – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More) and Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Elizabeth R. Francis – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Driver Failed To Secure Child Less Than 16 Years Old In Properly Adjusted/Fastened Restraint. Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Shannon Lee Frewaldt – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Carsyn James Green-Sillers – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI, Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More), and Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Case set for January 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Courtney Brianna Harrison – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph). State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $246 cash only.

State vs. Elizabeth Nicole Holman – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine of $305.50.

State vs. Melissa Rose Keegan – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More).

State vs. Samuel V. Kinter – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Vanessa Paige Lundquist – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor DWI, Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph), and Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width. Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant appears in person and by Attorney Feeback. Defendant acknowledges receipt. Arraignment waived. Plea of not guilty. Case set for March 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Jeffrey Dale Majetich – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Aidan Michael Murphy – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Innocent Niyonzima – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI, Failed To Drive Within Right Lane Of Hwy. With 2 Or More Lanes In Same Direction, and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $777 cash only.

State vs. Cristal Quinonez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Cristal Quinonez – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Violating Sections 307.179.2 (1), (2), Or (3) – Driver Failed To Secure Child Less Than 8 Years Old In Child Restraint Or Booster Seat. Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Domingo Q. Ralios – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense, and Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident.

State vs. Brandon D. Sands – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More) and Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Wray F. Shields – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Davis. Case set for February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call. Counsel for defendant to provide signed waiver of preliminary. Once received, court will accept it and bind him over to Division 1.

Dennis Collins Decedent – Case Review on Independent Without Will. Case called. Petitioner appears by Counsel Smith. Case continued to January 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for filing of instruction.

Patricia L. Peterson Decedent – Case Review on Independent Without Will. Case called. Petitioner appears by Counsel Smith. Case continued to January 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for filing of instruction.

Jesse J. Ferguson vs. Chrystal Cecil – Adult Abuse Hearing on Adult Abuse Without Stalking.

State vs. Adam B. Wheeler – Court Trial on Misdemeanor. Case called. State appears by APA Cluck. Defendant appears in person. Defendant advised of Right to Counsel and waived it. Defendant admits to Violation of Probation. Probation is continued. Next appearance is set for February 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. for Disposition. $500 paid every Monday beginning January 9, 2023, until at least the next court date.

