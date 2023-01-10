The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

The commission signed the Certified Order of the Commission to officially close Road #430. It was recorded in the Recorder’s Office in Book #252, Page #998.

Tarkio Special Road District presented a petition signed by the required number of signatures requesting the commission to place the renewal of their .3500 cent levy on the April 2023 ballot. This is required to be renewed every four years and the revenue is used for the maintenance of roads within the Tarkio Special Road District.

The commissioners voted to accept the petition and certify the issue to be placed on the April 4, 2023, ballot.

Kamron Woodring, Atchison County Special Road District Supervisor, presented a petition signed by the required number of signatures requesting the commission to place the renewal of their .3500 cent levy on the April 2023 ballot. This is required to be renewed every four years and the revenue is used for the maintenance of roads within the Atchison County Special Road District.

The commissioners voted to accept the petition and certify the issue to be placed on the April 4, 2023, ballot.

The commission and Clerk Taylor continue to work on the 2023 budget. After reviewing the numbers, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve a 3% COLA for all full-time employees and elected officials.

The commission then reviewed the 2023 mileage rate and meal allowance. Clerk Taylor reported that the IRS mileage rate remains at the current 62.5 cents per mile, but the meal allowance had not been adjusted for many years. The current rate used by the county is $46.00 per day. The current rates for Missouri are $59 – $79 per day. The commissioners voted unanimously to increase the rate for 2023 to $64.00 per day.

The commission then entered a discussion about placing the full allowable rate of sales tax for marijuana products on the April ballot. This issue did not pass in Atchison County but did statewide. Since Atchison County does not have planning and zoning the commission has no tools available to keep the retail sale of marijuana products out of Atchison County except taxing them. Due to the location of the county being a border state of two states where it is not legal, it is highly likely that this could be a high retail area. Those wanting to purchase the products should be responsible for paying sales tax in an amount to help offset the county needs that may come along with these sales. The commission reviewed the following order to place a three percent sales tax on tangible personal property retail sales of adult use marijuana.

The Atchison County Commission unanimously approved the following:

ORDER OF THE

COUNTY COMMISSION OF ATCHISON COUNTY, MISSOURI

WHEREAS, Article XIV, Section 2, 6. (5) of the Missouri Constitution, authorizes the governing body of a county to impose a county sales tax on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in such political subdivision; and

WHEREAS, Article XIV, Section 2, 6.(5) provides that the tax authorized by that section shall be in addition to any and all other sales tax allowed by law, except that no ordinance or order imposing a sales tax shall be effective unless the governing body of the county submits to the voters of the county, at a county or state general, primary or special election, a proposal to authorize the governing body of the county to impose a tax; and

WHEREAS, the County Commission of Atchison County, Missouri, has determined and does now find and determine that a ballot question shall be submitted to the voters of the county to authorize imposition of a county sales tax on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in such political subdivision; and

WHEREAS, the County Commission desires to submit a proposal in the form of a ballot question to the voters of Atchison County, Missouri, at Municipal election, to be held on the April 4th, 2023 authorizing the County Commission of Atchison, Missouri, to impose a county sales tax of three percent (3%) pursuant to Article XIV, Section 2, 6. (5) of the Missouri Constitution; and

WHEREAS, in the event a majority of the votes cast on the proposal by the qualified voters voting thereon are in favor of the proposal, then the county sales tax which is the subject of this Order shall be imposed and in force and effect.

Now, therefore, be it resolved and ordered by the County Commission of Atchison County, Missouri, as follows:

Order of County

Commission – Sales Tax

1. The Atchison County Commission hereby orders submission of the following ballot question to the voters of Atchison County, Missouri, at the municipal election, to be held April 4th, 2023, to authorize the County Commission to impose a county sales tax pursuant to Article XIV, Section 2, 6. (5) of the Missouri Constitution:

COUNTY SALES TAX

“Shall Atchison County, Missouri impose a countywide sales tax of three percent (3%) on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in Atchison County, Missouri?

If you are in favor of the question, place an “X” in the box opposite “YES”. If you are opposed to the question, place an “X” in the box opposite “NO”.

2. Notice and Publication. The Atchison County Commission requests the County Clerk to take all actions necessary and appropriate to provide proper notice of election and publication of the notice of election regarding the ballot question described in paragraphs 1, above.

3. Conduct of Election. The election shall be held and conducted by the County Clerk of Atchison County, Missouri, under the general election laws governing the County, on April 4th, 2023, at the polling places designated, or hereafter designated for each precinct in the County by order or orders of the County Clerk of Atchison County, Missouri, and that the polls of the election shall be opened and kept open on that day during the hours required by law. The election shall be conducted by the judges and clerks appointed or to be appointed by the County Clerk of Atchison County, Missouri, who shall supply the judges and clerks with all necessary voting equipment, machines, ballot boxes, poll books, tally sheets, and other supplies and equipment required for the conduct of the election, and that the ballot to be used in voting upon the proposition shall be in substantially the form set forth in paragraph 1, above.

4. Legal Effect. This Order shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage. In the event a majority of the votes cast on the proposal described in paragraph 1 by the qualified voters voting thereon are in favor of the proposal, then the county sales tax which is the subject of this Order shall be imposed and in effect.

By order of the County Commission of Atchison County, Missouri this 27th day of December 2022.

After reviewing the order, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the order placing the sales tax question on the ballot.

RESOLUTION

The commission signed the following Resolution in honor of Lorie K. (Meier) Hall:

Whereas the members of the Atchison County Commission make it a practice to recognize and commend individuals who have excelled in a career as a public servant; and

Whereas Lorie K. (Meier) Hall began her service to Atchison County on September 1, 1989, working in the Atchison County Assessor’s office under Assessor Lori Jones. On June 17, 1992, she became a deputy in the Atchison County Circuit Clerk and Recorder’s Office for the State of Missouri. She worked alongside Circuit Clerk Sharon L. Taylor (Meyer) until she retired in 1998. Lorie ran for the position and was elected on November 3, 1998. Lorie served as the Circuit Clerk and Recorder until December 31, 2014, at which time the office was separated, and she chose to run for the office of Circuit Clerk and was elected in November of 2014. During her time in office with the 4th Judicial Circuit Court she has served directly under Honorable Judges: Supreme Court Judge Zel M. Fischer; Court of Appeals Judge Doug Thomson; Presiding Judges: John C. Andrews, Roger M. Prokes and Corey K. Herron; and Associate Circuit Court Judges: Rex Beavers, Henry Copeland, Glen Dietrich, Brett Hurst, Edward M. Manring, Rebecca McGinley, Joel Miller, Robert Rice, William S. Richards, Kay Graves Rosenbohm and Brian Tubbs. In addition, Lorie has also worked closely with all local attorneys and various agencies including law enforcement, the Office of State Courts Administrator, the Juvenile Office, and Children Division Services, lending her knowledge and excellence to both the County of Atchison and the State of Missouri for 33+ years; and

Whereas Lorie has devoted countless hours of effort, demonstrating personal excellence and diligence to the offices she has held. As recorder, a few of her responsibilities included recording various documents into the Atchison County records including land and mortgage records, military discharge papers, power of attorneys, wills, issuing and recording marriage licenses; processing passport applications and a variety of other tasks. As Circuit Clerk, she has handled all types of court cases including, but not limited to traffic, associate circuit civil and criminal, circuit civil and criminal cases, domestic relations, juvenile, adoptions, small claims, and child support. She has done it all; and

Whereas Lorie has achieved respect from her colleagues, the citizens of Atchison County and the personnel of the State of Missouri as a caring and distinguished elected official who cares about the needs of others; and

Now therefore, be it resolved, that the Atchison County Commission, fellow elected officials, fellow co-workers, and friends commend Lorie for her long and honorable dedication to the citizens of Atchison County and the State of Missouri and wish the best to a devoted and honorable individual; and

Be it further resolved that the Atchison County Commission presented a duly inscribed copy of this Resolution to Lorie K. (Meier) Hall, offered by Presiding Commissioner, Curtis Livengood on December 29, 2022.

I, Susette M. Taylor, County Clerk of Atchison County, hereby certify that the above is a true and correct copy of the resolution adopted by the County Commission, December 27th, 2022.

Susette M. Taylor, Clerk of the County Commission

There being no further business to come before the commission, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, December 29, 2022. Present were: South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission. Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood was absent.

South District Commissioner Burke called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Clerk Taylor presented the bid renewal for 2023 property and liability coverage from Oswald Crow. After review, the commissioners voted to accept the renewal with the option to cancel and move to a new carrier if the rates come in cheaper for the county. The county was told by Oswald Crow that they were bidding with an alternate company that was unable to have the quote ready by January 1.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.