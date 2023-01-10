Rock Port’s Jaylynn Garst, wrestling at 100 pounds, cinches up tight for the pin in the women’s Mid-Buchanan Invitational.

Rock Port’s Nora Watkins gets the pin against Brooklynn Stevens of Lafayette. Nora went on to place first at 105 pounds at the women’s Mid-Buchanan Invitational.

Rock Port’s Emma Teten stays low as she looks for the opening shot against Cierra Stigger of Polo in the women’s Mid-Buchanan Invitational January 6.

Rock Port’s Hadleigh Jones gets control and works to gain wrist control in the women’s Mid-Buchanan Invitational.

EA’s Brooklyn Wennihan won three of her four matches in the 120 A division of the women’s Mid-Buchanan Invitational January 6.

EA’s Dylan Drummond wrestles in the 115 B division of the women’s Mid-Buchanan Invitational January 6.

The East Atchison and Rock Port High School Wrestling Teams traveled to Mid-Buchanan this past weekend to compete in an invitational.

GIRLS

The East Atchison Lady Wolves and Rock Port Lady Blue Jays took part in the event on Friday, January 6. Individual stats follow:

EAST ATCHISON

120 A – Brooklyn Wennihan

Round 1 – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) over Danica Ballard (Smithville) (Fall 3:30)

Round 2 – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) over Jordan Diercks (Lathrop) (UTB 5-4)

Round 3 – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) over Celeste Harris (Polo) (Fall 1:20)

Round 4 – Molly Allen (Riverside, Oakland) over Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) (Fall 1:39)

115 B – Dylan Drummond

Round 1 – Sierra Crook (Mid-Buchanan) over Dylan Drummond (EA) (Dec. 7-5)

Round 2 – Veronica Schechinger (Riverside, Oakland) over Dylan Drummond (EA) (Fall 3:11)

Round 3 – Maya Saldivar (William Chrisman) over Dylan Drummond (EA) (Fall 0:44)

ROCK PORT

100 A – Jaylynn Garst

Round 1 – Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) over Narissa Hampton (Basehor-Linwood) (Fall 1:00)

Round 2 – Makenna Alden (Lafayette, St. Joseph) over Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) (Dec. 5-4)

Round 3 – Killian Evans (Blue Springs South) over Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) (Fall 3:24)

Round 5 – Miranda Braden-Hager (Lexington) over Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) (Fall 1:04)

105 B – Norah Watkins

Round 1 – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) over Brooklynn Stevens (Lafayette, St. Joseph) (Fall 1:12)

Round 2 – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) over Selah Parris (Harrisonville) (Fall 3:03)

Round 4 – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) over Marliana Lagrone (East, Kansas City) (M. For.)

Round 5 – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) over Sara Allyn (Lathrop) (Fall 1:19)

170 B – Hadleigh Jones

Round 1 – Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) over Kenzie Brown (Harrisonville) (Fall 4:25)

Round 2 – Kenlee Fish (Plattsburg) over Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) (Dec. 4-1)

Round 3 – Karalena Steinhauser (Lexington) over Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) (Fall 1:02)

110 A – Emma Teten

Round 1 – Ruby Scarborough (Smithville) over Emma Teten (Rock Port) (Fall 0:54)

Round 2 – Cierra Stigger (Polo) over Emma Teten (Rock Port) (Dec. 9-5)

Round 3 – Emma Teten (Rock Port) over Jayden Carrigan (Riverside, Oakland) (M. For.)

BOYS

The East Atchison Wolves and Rock Port Blue Jays wrestled on Saturday, January 7. Individual stats follow:

EAST ATCHISON

113 lbs. – Kegen Wheeler

Champ. Round 1 – Kegen Wheeler (EA) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Kris Whitford (Mid-Buchanan) over Kegenn Wheeler (EA) (TF 21-6 5:50)

Cons. Round 2 – Keegan Martin (Oak Grove) over Kegen Wheeler (EA) (Fall 2:18)

7th Place Match – Kegen Wheeler (EA) over Thomas Menke (Polo) (Fall 2:05)

120 lbs. – Shelby McNaughton

Champ. Round 1 – Shelby McNaughton (EA) over Mattox Sybert (North Andrew) (Fall 3:16)

Quarterfinals – Dayn Henderson (Maryville) over Shelby McNaughton (EA) (Fall 3:26)

Cons. Round 2 – Shelby McNaughton (EA) over Dustin Lor (Oak Grove) (Fall 0:32)

5th Place Match – Shelby McNaughton (EA) over Samuel Szymankowski (Central, St. Joseph) (Fall 2:13)

126 lbs. – Gavyn Irvine

Champ. Round 1 – Braxton Magee (South Harrison) over Gavyn Irvine (EA) (Fall 0:12)

Cons. Round 1 – Gavyn Irvine (EA) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Mason Myers (Oak Grove) over Gavyn Irvine (EA) (Fall 2:38)

11th Place Match – Gavyn Irvine (EA) over Jacob Simon (Polo) (Fall 1:46)

144 lbs. – Linkin Murry

Champ. Round 1 – Linkin Murry (EA) over Trenton Wallace (Rock Port) (Fall 1:05)

Quarterfinals – Joseph Fahnstock (Nevada) over Linkin Murry (EA) (Dec. 8-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Linkin Murry (EA) over Hunter Meyer (Lexington) (Fall 2:07)

5th Place Match – Dalton Gatrel (Polo) over Linkin Murry (EA) (Fall 1:28)

175 lbs. – Sam Litherbury

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Hancock (Overland Park – St. Thomas Aquinas) over Sam Litherbury (EA) (Fall 2:31)

Cons. Round 1 – Sam Litherbury (EA) over Joseph Mitiku (University Academy Charter) (Fall 0:00)

Cons. Round 2 – Sam Litherbury (EA) over Cooper Hammontree (Platte County) (Fall 1:48)

9th Place Match – Sam Litherbury (EA) over Eusavio Williams (University Academy Charter) (Fall 1:42)

ROCK PORT

113 lbs. – Dylan Lair

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Lair (Rock Port) over Cartel Cage (Central, St. Joseph) (Fall 0:21)

Quarterfinals – Dylan Lair (Rock Port) over Tyler Babe (Shenandoah) (Fall 0:26)

Semifinals – Caden Gallet (Overland Park – St. Thomas Aquinas) over Dylan Lair (Rock Port) (Fall 2:49)

3rd Place Match – Kris Whitford (Mid-Buchanan) over Dylan Lair (Rock Port) (Dec. 7-2)

120 lbs. – Caleb Lucas

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Lucas (Rock Port) over Joseph Neasby (Platte County) (Fall 0:37)

Quarterfinals – Caleb Lucas (Rock Port) over Koan Kuehmichel (South Harrison) (Fall 1:00)

Semifinals – Caleb Lucas (Rock Port) over Tennison Nixdorf (Penney) (Dec. 7-1)

1st Place Match – Spencer Cunningham (Mid-Buchanan) over Caleb Lucas (Rock Port) (Fall 0:42)

126 lbs. – Gus Heintz

Champ. Round 1 – Gus Heintz (Rock Port) over Mason Myers (Oak Grove) (Fall 0:30)

Quarterfinals – Gus Heintz (Rock Port) over Kayr Gonzalez (Platte County) (Fall 1:48)

Semifinals – Gus Heintz (Rock Port) over Braxton Magee (South Harrison) (Dec. 4-3)

1st Place Match – Gus Heintz (Rock Port) over Tanner Turner (Maryville) (Fall 0:59)

138 lbs. – Lane Mason

Champ. Round 1 – Cole Scamman (Shenandoah) over Lane Mason (Rock Port) (Fall 1:55)

Cons. Round 1 – Lane Mason (Rock Port) over Elijah Lewis (Polo) (Fall 2:54)

Cons. Round 2 – Cooper Himburry (Lexington) over Lane Mason (Rock Port) (Fall 0:40)

11th Place Match – Lane Mason (Rock Port) over Quentin Heitman (Smithville) (Fall 2:04)

144 lbs. – Trenton Wallace

Champ. Round 1 – Linkin Murry (EA) over Trenton Wallace (Rock Port) (Fall 1:05)

Cons. Round 1 – Trenton Wallace (Rock Port) over Jesse Gilchrist (Smithville) (TF 19-4 5:00)

Cons. Round 2 – Isaiah Seymour (Platte County) over Trenton Wallace (Rock Port) (Fall 2:15)

11th Place Match – Brock Baylor (Oak Grove) over Trenton Wallace (Rock Port) (Fall 0:30)

157 lbs. – Quentin Jackson

Champ. Round 1 – Quentin Jackson (Rock Port) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Owen Laughlin (Shenandoah) over Quentin Jackson (Rock Port) (Fall 1:10)

Cons. Round 2 – Galen Christiansen (Mid-Buchanan) over Quentin Jackson (Rock Port) (Fall 1:39)

7th Place Match – Ty Claypole (Polo) over Quentin Jackson (Rock Port) (Fall 2:21)

165 lbs. – Bracton Cook

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Prati (Smithville) over Bracton Cook (Rock Port) (Fall 3:41)

Cons. Round 1 – Mark Hardy (Shenandoah) over Bracton Cook (Rock Port) (Fall 1:00)

Cons. Round 2 – Peyton Hopkins (Lexington) over Bracton Cook (Rock Port) (Dec. 10-3)

15th Place Match – Bracton Cook (Rock Port) over Cooper Fox (Polo) (Fall 2:17)

215 lbs. – Ryder Herron

Champ. Round 1 – Ryder Herron (Rock Port) over Johnathan Groves (Lexington) (Fall 0:34)

Quarterfinals – Fisher Nixdorf (Penney) over Ryder Herron (Rock Port) (Fall 1:05)

Cons. Round 2 – Ryder Herron (Rock Port) over Jayden Kennedy (University Academy Charter) (Fall 4:10)

5th Place Match – Crae Coffey (South Harrison) over Ryder Herron (Rock Port) (Fall 1:44)