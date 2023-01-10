Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, welcomed its first baby of the new year on January 6, 2023.

Hayleigh Vinzant and Hunter Bennett of Tarkio, Missouri, are pleased to announce the birth of their baby boy, Logan Michael Bennett. Logan was delivered by Aron Burke, M.D., at 11:30 p.m. on January 6. He weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces and measured 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Luke Vinzant of Bedford, Iowa, and Connie Goodrich of Pickering, Missouri. Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Diane Bennett of Tarkio.

As the 2023 New Year Baby, Logan was sent home with a variety of gifts including an engraved baby spoon, baby bath supplies, onesies, a crocheted blanket and hat, storage bottles and a letterboard. The Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary gifted Logan with a teddy bear and sachet. The new parents were given a steak dinner from the CH-F Nutritional Services Department, 2023 coffee cups, and wine glasses.