The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2022, by Kay Nelson to Jeffrey Riley for land in Section 21, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed December 30, 2022, by Mark Hogue to Ashley Dalton for land in Section 14, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 3, 2023, by Donald and Wilda Schwenn, Edith Westfall, and Daniel and Stephanie Schwenn to Schween Westfall Schwenn for land in Section 5, Township 65, Range 39; Section 34, Township 66, Range 39; Section 4, Township 65, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed January 3, 2023, by Ronald and Angela Balle, co-trustees of the Ronald and Angela Balle Revocable Inter Vivo Trust, to ESB Farms, LLC, for land in Section 9, Township 65, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 3, 2023, by EBS Farms, LLC, to Jonathan and Bonnie Scott, trustees of the Jonathan and Bonnie Scott Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, for land in Sections 17 and 9, Township 65, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 3, 2023, by ESB Farms, LLC, to Ronald and Angela Balle, co-trustees of the Ronald and Angela Balle Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, for land in Sections 4 and 9, Township 65, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 3, 2023, by ESB Farms, LLC, to Kenneth and Connie Eidenmiller, trustees of the Kenneth Eidenmiller Living Trust, for land in Section 9, Township 64, Range 38, and Section 9, Township 65, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 3, 2023, by Myra and Kim Evans to Ethan Martinosky for land in Section 32, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed January 4, 2023, by Steven Davis to Molly Gallitto Nagel for Out Lot 3, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 4, 2023, by Redfords Retreat, LLC, to Premier Properties and Investments, LLC, for Lot 10, Country Club Addition, and Lots 68 and 69 Replat of Country Club Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed January 5, 2023, by Donald and Carolyn McEnaney, trustees of the Donald McEnaney Revocable Trust and Carolyn McEnaney Revocable Trust, to James and Abby McAdams and Mary McAdams for Lots 7 and 8, Block 2, Second Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 5, 2023, by US Bank National Association to Patricia Johnson for Lots 4 and 3, Third Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 5, 2023, by Tarkio Golf Club, Inc., to Donald McEnaney, trustee of the Donald McEnaney Revocable Trust, and Carolyn McEnaney, trustee of the Carolyn McEnaney Revocable Trust, for land in Section 15, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.