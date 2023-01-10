Phillip Herron gets up close and personal with the point guard for Northeast Nodaway.

Aidan Burke knocks one down from the lane for two points. Aidan had 18 points on the night against Northeast Nodaway.

Micah Makings gets the rebound and goes up for two of his 32 points against Northeast Nodaway.

Dylan Kemerling drives around the Northeast Nodaway defenders and gets the bucket and the foul.

Chaney Vogler splits the Northeast Nodaway defenders and gets the foul.

Addison Maifeld gets an open look from behind the arch for three against Northeast Nodaway Friday, January 6, 2023.

Mikayla Makings brings the ball up the court to get the offense started for the Lady Jays.

The Rock Port Dance team performed during the halftime of the boys’ game to “Better Days.”