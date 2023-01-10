The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Amy Thomas presiding. Board members present were Ron Deatz, Lisa Farmer, and Kory Paris. Alderman Kelley Herron was absent. Also present were Utility Office Manager Terri McGuire, Interim Chief of Police Derek Morriss, City Clerk Emily Schulte, and Superintendent Brentlee Thomas.

Mayor Amy Thomas called the meeting to order at 6:03 p.m. then led the meeting in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Board members approved the following: meeting agenda; minutes of the November 16, 2022, meeting; the city financial statements, accounts payable, tax report, delinquent tax list, the City Clerk, Chief of Police, and all board reports; and the utility financial statements, accounts payable, purchased power and water statements, take or pay water use report, water loss reports, utility office manager report and city superintendent report.

Bill #1221

Bill #1221 – 2023 City Budget was read by Farmer. The first reading was approved. Bill #1221 – 2023 City Budget was read for a second time by Deatz and approved. Mayor Thomas declared Bill #1221, Ordinance #1221.

Bill #1222

Bill #1222 – 2023 Utility Budget – was read by Farmer. The first reading was approved. Bill #1222 – 2023 Utility Budget was read for a second time by Paris and approved. Mayor Thomas declared Bill #1222, Ordinance #1222.

Bill #1223

Bill # 1223 – 2023 Park Board Budget – was read by Farmer. The first reading was approved. Bill #1223 – 2023 Park Board Budget was read for a second time by Deatz and approved. Mayor Thomas declared Bill #1223, Ordinance #1223.

Bill #1226

Bill # 1226 – Sole Source Exemption to Procurement Policy – was read by Farmer. The first reading was approved. Bill #1226 – Sole Source Exemption to Procurement Policy – was read for a second time by Deatz and was approved. Mayor Thomas declared Bill #1226, Ordinance #1226.

Bill #1227

The Super 8, which is owned by Rock Port Hotels, has sold to Fontella’s, Inc. and has requested the assignment of the land lease with the city be transferred. Schulte contacted the city’s attorney who looked over the request and drew up the paperwork. No conditions of the existing lease will be altered.

Bill #1227 – Assignment of Land Lease – was read by Thomas. The first reading was approved. Bill # 1227 – Assignment of Land Lease – was read for a second time by Deatz and approved. Mayor Thomas declared Bill #1227, Ordinance #1227.

Meeting Dates

The aldermen approved Action Agenda Item 2022-08 – 2023 Meeting Dates.

Action Agenda Item

2022-09 – 2023

Liquor Licenses

Applications were received from Casey’s, El Rey Papi’s, Trail’s End, Just In Time Promotions, River Rock Lanes, Rock Port Foods, and 110 Travel Plaza. The Wood’s Shed’s renewal application was not received.

The board discussed giving Mayor Thomas authority to approve The Wood’s Shed 2023 license given it is received in a timely manner without changes from previous years. If changes are needed, the application will be reviewed at the January 2023 meeting.

The aldermen voted to approve Action Agenda Item 2022-09 – 2023 Liquor Licenses, with the exception of The Wood’s Shed, which the Mayor Thomas will have authority to approve after receipt without changes.

City Job Descriptions

Updates were submitted for all city job descriptions.

The presented updates to city job descriptions were approved.

Park Maintenance Agreement

The terms of the Park Maintenance Agreement have now been accepted by both the City and Park Board and is ready to be signed.

Chief of Police Derek Morriss

Chief Morriss stated he found three desks and a computer desk, all with additional storage, for $3,000.00. Alderwoman Farmer stated that the department needed the desks and thought the Police Department should proceed with the purchase. Morriss was asked if he looked at state surplus. While surplus did have cheaper desks, they didn’t look as professional and weren’t what they were looking for.

Mayor Thomas asked if the department could move forward with the purchase or if that had to be approved. Schulte relayed that the purchase was not budgeted and given the purchase price, it would need to be approved. It was then questioned if they could purchase only a portion of the furniture next year and the remaining later.

The aldermen voted to approve the purchase of three desks for the police department.

Morriss reported that the MIBRS training is caught up.

City Clerk Emily Schulte

Schulte inquired if the board had interest in resuming pet tags now that there is a new Chief of Police, and if not interested the city should look into rewriting the ordinances. She asked that board members be thinking of the pros and cons, and it can be readdressed in January. Board members inquired about tag prices and procedures within both City Hall and the police department. Schulte relayed that it would need to be a joint effort between departments if tags were to resume.

It was agreed that it seemed in the greater interest of the city to resume tags rather than do away with them. They prove useful when returning lost pets to their owners and verifying that animals within city limits are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

The aldermen voted to reinstate pet tags for 2023.

Schulte relayed that if the council were to want a 4th of July Committee for 2023, it should be established soon. Last year it consisted of board members from multiple city boards and community members. Board members felt that with festivities taking place at the city park, it should be the Park Board who coordinates the organization of events. Park Board liaison Paris said he would discuss the topic with the Park Board.

Schulte then reported that a part-time deputy clerk has been hired, candidacy filing ends on December 27, Shop with a Cop is taking shopping or shopping for 32 kids this Christmas season, and Attorney Rottgers has been retained for special counsel.

Superintendent Brentlee Thomas

Superintendent Thomas reported that the year’s lineman finals are completed, the street sweeper is proving to be good purchase, and tree trimmers are returning soon to complete work. The I-29 lift station has fallen into deeper disrepair, the gate valves are in, however the check valves are still on order and the pumps are failing.

The Christmas decorations have been hung. He is still waiting on the street study packet from Olsson, and parts and supplies lead times are still far out. Shop update: the break room construction is almost complete and a salt brine station has been built.

The aldermen voted to adjourn into executive session for personnel matters pursuant to Section 610.021 (3) at 7:03 p.m.

Executive session was adjourned and regular session resumed at 8:00 p.m.

Chief of Police Position

The aldermen voted unanimously to approve Interim Chief Morriss’ counter offer, officially promoting Morriss to Chief of Police.

The meeting adjourned at 8:02 p.m.