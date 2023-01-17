Due to the impending snow, emergency snow routes will be in effect in Rock Port and Tarkio from 12:00 noon Wednesday, January 18, to 12:00 noon Friday, January 20.

The Fairfax Fire Department will hold a Fish Fry Saturday, January 21, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Fairfax Community Room located in the Fire Station. Free-will donations will be accepted.

A potluck dinner will be held following the worship service (which begins at 10:30 a.m.) at St. John’s Lutheran Church outside of Westboro, Missouri, Sunday, January 22, 2023. The dinner will honor Pastor Richard Pearson’s 50th anniversary of being ordained. There will also be cake on hand. Come help celebrate Pastor Pearson!

Our baby turns 20 on January 22. Happy Birthday, Makenna. It’s hard to believe that you are no longer a teenager, but now a beautiful young lady.

Love, Mom and Dad