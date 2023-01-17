The East Atchison Lady Wolves Basketball Team won the 91st Fairfax Invitational Basketball Tournament held last week in Fairfax, Missouri. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Zoe Madron, Bresayda Jimenez, Emily Blum, Natalie Hedlund, Faith Anderson, Alex Barnett, Rainy Nordhausen, and Abbie Harms; and back row – Head Coach Dustin Barnes, Assistant Coach McKenzie Brockhoff, Jersi Poppa, Lizzie Schlueter, Jillian Hannah, Claire Martin, Grace Oswald, and Assistant Coach Casey Martin.

The East Atchison Wolves Basketball Team won the 91st Fairfax Invitational Basketball Tournament held last week in Fairfax, Missouri. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Quin Staten, Colton Hall, Charlie Litherbury, Braden Graves, Jarrett Spinnato, Alex Erickson, and Owen DeRosier; and back row – Tate Johnson, Gabe Harms, Trent Kingery, Karson Bullock, Cameron Oswald, and Collin Hedlund.

The Rock Port boys placed second in the 91st annual Fairfax Tournament, losing to East Atchison 40-42. Pictured above, from left to right, are: front row – Phillip Herron, Micah Makings, Aidan Burke, Ozey Hurst, Tayden Cook, Dakota Evans, Brecken Kelly, and Assistant Coach Dalton Jones; and back row – Head Coach Aaron Carpenter, Cade Makings, Reed Miller, Corbyn Jakub, Bannack Skillen, Malachi Skillen, Tarver Muntz, and Assistant Coach Jared Meyerkorth.

Players selected to the Fairfax Invitational All-Tournament Team include, from left to right: Aidan Burke (Rock Port), Micah Makings (Rock Port), Jarrett Spinnato (East Atchison), Braden Graves (East Atchison), Jaxyn Strauss (Falls City), Claire Martin (East Atchison), and Addison Maifeld (Rock Port). All-Tournament Team players not pictured include: Girls – Madi Jones (Falls City), Chloe Burnham (St. Joseph Christian), Ava Graham (Nodaway Valley), Zoe Prussman (South Holt), and Natalie Hedlund (East Atchison); and Boys – Nick Orchelen (St. Joseph Christian), Kaden Conn (Nodaway Valley), and Tylynn Prussman (South Holt).

Wolf Collin Hedlund rushes down the court. (Patti Griffith photo)

EA’s Jarrett Spinnato manuevers around a St. Joseph Christian defender in the Wolves’ loss. (Patti Griffith photo)

Emily Blum shoots from the corner for the Lady Wolves.

Natalie Hedlund puts up a shot for East Atchison in the win.

Faith Anderson reaches for the basket to score two for the Lady Wolves against Rock Port.

Bannack Skillen gets the ball down the court as Cameron Oswald keeps the pressure on.

Corbyn Jakub gets the ball in the corner and looks inside for an open pass against East Atchison.

Micah Making gets two off of a quick drive down the lane against EA.

Aidan Burke gets some air time to score for the Blue Jays.

Lady Blue Jay Avery Meyerkorth flies forward for two.

Addison Maifeld splits the defenders and takes it to the basket for two points against South Holt. Addison was high point with 20 points.

Chaney Vogler gets the bucket and one against South Holt.