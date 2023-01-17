January 23, 1948

• A house on the farm of Mrs. Jim McCollister, two miles northwest of Tarkio, burned to the ground late Saturday afternoon while the occupants, Mr. and Mrs. John Hardy and children, were away. The Hardy family lost everything.

• A break in one of the water mains leading from the water tower caused Tarkio people to be without water for some time Sunday and again on Monday morning when the water was turned off so the Missouri Service Company workers could repair the break. As soon as the water was seen flushing up around the pavement near the corner of 10th and Maple, new parts were sent for. They arrived at 2:00 a.m. Monday morning and linemen, electricians, and all other Missouri Service Company employees combined efforts in the zero temperatures to complete the task by noon.

January 25, 1973

• Troop 88 held a camp-in at the Community Building Friday evening. The scouts watched films and had a good time.

• Don Morgan, manager of North View Manor Nursing Home in Tarkio, visited the Tarkio Rotary Club January 16. He explained how the nursing home’s 60 beds are all in use and the ages of the occupants range from 19 to 95. Thirty people are employed there.

• Tarkio R-I Administrators signed their contracts to return for the 1973-74 school year. They are Superintendent Greg Prather, Elementary Principal Roger Bryan, Middle School Principal Jack Schmidt, and High School Principal John Wilcox, Jr.

• First place winner of the First National Bank’s Longest Pheasant Tail Feather Contest was Jim Hannah who entered a feather of 25 1/2 inches long. Second place went to Stan Freeman with a 25 1/4 inch feather and Lonnie Nance in third with a feather of 25 inches. The contest was conducted by Larry Freeman, assistant vice-president of the bank, who incidentally, is the owner of the English Pointer that assisted the winning hunters.

January 22, 1998

• Tarkio sixth grader Ashley Knierim won the 10 & 11 year old division of the Elks Hoop Shoot in Shenandoah, Iowa, January 17. She will advance to Regionals in Red Oak, Iowa, on February 7.

• St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Westboro, Missouri, celebrated its pastor, Rich Pearson, and his 25th year as an ordained minister following the church service January 18. Rich and his wife, Vicki, are also celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary this year. They are taking a trip to Hawaii to celebrate, something they never had time to do in the beginning as “I got ordained one Sunday, married the following Saturday and was at my first church assignment the next Wednesday.”

• An 18-month undercover drug investigation led to 12 arrests January 14. Undercover patrol officers purchased marijuana, methamphetamine, and psilocybin during the investigation. Seven Atchison County residents were nabbed in the sting.

• The Tarkio City Council met Tuesday, January 13, for its regular monthly meeting. The council voted to have a new garage door and openers installed by Friendly Boys Lumber Co.

• Lynn MacKenzie, Ph.D., was named Executive Director at Tarkio Academy, a position that she has been filling since November.