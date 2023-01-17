Faith Anderson, second from left, a senior at Tarkio High School and a member of the East Atchison track team, has signed a letter of intent to become a Bearcat trackster. She is pictured with her parents, Steven and Melody Anderson, EA Track Coach Joe Unternahrer, and Northwest Missouri State University Track Coach Brandon Masters. Faith can be seen this spring in her last appearance on the Lady Wolves’ track and field.
Faith Anderson signs letter of intent with NWMSU Track Team
January 17, 2023