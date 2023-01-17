Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry

The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax, Missouri, Food Pantry is currently low on the following items: tomato juice (46 oz. can), cereal, complete pancake mix, syrup (64 oz.), brownie mix, creamy peanut butter (16 oz.), boxed macaroni and cheese, pork and beans, chili style beans, toilet paper, and laundry detergent. Monetary donations are also appreciated as the money allows the shelves to be stocked with the items that are low. Donations intended for the local food pantry need to be given directly to the pantry. For after hours donations, call 816-261-2672.

Volunteers are needed for January. The days and times needed filled are January 19, 24, and 26 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Contact Judy Henson at 816-261-2672 if you are able to help.

The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.

Rock Port Food Pantry

The Rock Port Food Pantry is low on the following items: peanut butter, jelly, cooking oil, mandarin oranges, small canned hams, Spam, fruit juice, crackers, spaghetti sauce, elbow pasta, pancake mix, ketchup, and crackers.

Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp. The food pantry is located in the fellowship hall. The food pantry will be open Friday, January 27, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482. Write Food Pantry on the memo line. You can also contact the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance at 660-253-3535.