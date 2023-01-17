January 23, 1948

• Excavation work for the Fairfax Hospital started Wednesday when one of the big drag lines of the Peterson Construction company began digging away at the north side of the lots on which the hospital will be built. There are 1,050 shares of stock in the hospital corporation.

• The Daleview Extension clubs will sponsor a free moving picture at Daleview High School on Monday, January 26. The picture will be presented by Miss Strobel and Miss Neelly. Pie (provided by the attendees) and coffee will be served.

• Junior Simmons suffered a painful injury Wednesday of last week when he cut the flesh and ankle bone of his right ankle with an ax. He was clearing willows away from the path of a drag line working near Atchison, Kansas, when the ax slipped and struck the ankle.

• Jerry Mayburn and his orchestra will provide the music for the annual president’s birthday ball at the Rock Port Memorial Building January 29. Proceeds go to the March of Dimes. The orchestra has recently been featured at Revere Beach, Boston, and Hi Ho Casino, Coney Island, New York.

January 25, 1973

• A crane lifted the copper-clad dome into place at the new Exchange Bank building. The cupola will house the electric chimes salvaged from the old building. Copper in the structure was reported to weigh nearly 200 pounds and it cost $3 per pound, which makes the cap a pretty valuable object.

• Thursday, January 25, is a National Day of Mourning and all government offices will be closed in respect to former President Lyndon B. Johnson, who died January 22.

• Flags will fly in Fairfax Saturday in celebration of the ceasefire in Vietnam which has been announced to take place that day.

• The local residents who recently enjoyed a trip to the Holy Land had a unique experience while in Israel. A few inches of snow fell while they were there, a most unusual occurrence in that country.

• Mr. and Mrs. Earle E. Sims were in Kansas City Sunday and Monday attending a seminar on wedding photography at the Plaza Inn.

January 22, 1998

• An open house will be held on January 27 at the Fairfax R-3 School to display the new building additions. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place with Courtney Davis, student council president, cutting the ribbon for the new library/media center.

• The 66th Fairfax Invitational Basketball Tournament was held last week with eight teams in each division. In the girls’ bracket, Fairfax defeated Tarkio 50-33 for the championship trophy. In the boys’ bracket, Rock Port defeated Tarkio 76-73 for the championship title.

• The Fairfax R-3 School Board recognized Norma Bradfield and Roger Southard for their many years of service to the school. Norma has served over 29 years as cook and Roger served 18 years as a bus driver. A letter from the board and a plaque of recognition was presented to them.

• Over The Back Fence by Nancy Gaines: “Advertising in the newspaper sure pays. Last week, the Homestead 99 Cafe advertised Sunday specials in my paper and when I walked into the cafe Sunday, there were 26 other Fairfax people there all eating dinner. Use the newspaper the next time you want to advertise something, be it big or small.” “Thought for the day… ‘The ones who you should try to get even with are the ones who have helped you.’”