Native wildflowers and grasses can add beauty to winter gardens and benefit wildlife such as songbirds. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Native Plants Winter Beauty class from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28.

Natives can add subtle colors and bold textures during winter to landscape gardens and lawns. Cydney Ross, MDC native landscape specialist, will discuss what plants work well over winter. Ross will also talk about what plants provide good food and shelter for wildlife during winter. Songbirds, for instance, feed on native plant seeds and berries.

This class is open to participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fA. For more information about using native plants in landscaping, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZV7.