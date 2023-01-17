January 23, 1948

• A customer whose eye was caught by a multitude of calendars displayed on the walls of the Cliff Fentiman barbershop the other day took time to count them and found 16. However, Fentiman called attention to another on James Amthor’s wall case, bringing the number to 17. No trouble to watch dates in that shop.

• A series of evangelistic meetings will be held at the Linden Church starting Monday, January 26. James Matthew Alley of Merced, California, will be in the pulpit. Rae Bond Alley will be the pianist and soprano soloist. She plays various instruments, including New England sleigh bells, Swiss piccolo bells, musical glasses, solovox, musical skillets, and cow bells, and is a rag picture artist.

• The Mound City News-Independent has reported that some ducks and geese at Squaw Creek are too weak to fly away. It is believed that they are affected by lead poisoning, caused by eating lead shot.

• News commentator Merrill Langet of radio station KMA at Shenandoah, Iowa, will meet with the farmers of the Rock Port community January 26 at the high school. He will show pictures he took some time ago in Greece and will tell some of his experiences in gathering farm news.

January 18, 1973

• Teresa Miller and Ron Ross reigned as queen and king at the annual Christmas Ball December 21 at Rock Port High School.

• Mr. and Mrs. Donald Noellsch have announced the marriage of their daughter, Lois, to Konrad Engleberger at Sanaa, Yemen, December 14. Lois is on a leave of absence from Cornell University doing nutrition research for the Yemen government. Engleberger, from Straubing, Germany, is working for the German Agricultural Extension service.

• Richard Burke has been employed by Rock Port Telephone Company as combination man or jack-of-all-trades. Burke had quite a lot of experience and training acquired during his tour of duty in the Army. He attended several training schools and for 1 1/2 years, maintained a dial central office in Germany.

• A 47 year printing career came to an end Friday as William (Bill Andermann), 65, retired as foreman at the Atchison County Mail. In January of 1926, he went to work for the Atchison County Mail, employed by John Stapel, publisher, for a six-day week for $5. He started out as the “printer’s devil” doing all the clean-up work.

January 15, 1998

• The Rock Port Wrestling Homecoming King and Queen are Jeremy Slenker and Kristie Peters. The Rock Port Basketball Homecoming King and Queen are Alex Kerlin and Angela Moran.

• Newborn babies at Community Hospital will be treated to a new program kit “Books for Babies” as a complimentary gesture sponsored by the Fairfax Kiwanis Club.

• Chats: “It isn’t the people who tell all they know who cause the most trouble. It’s the ones who tell more than they know.”

• A consortium of the three Atchison County school districts has been awarded a one-year grant for $40,000 to develop a county-wide School-to-Work Program.

• Trail’s End is putting the finishing touches to their newly remodeled C-store sections. This section now offers “Quick Bites” 24 hours a day.