A Neosho, Missouri, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, four miles west of Rock Port, shortly after 5:00 p.m.

A 2009 Honda Fit, driven by 74-year-old Lillie Smith, was northbound when it exited the west shoulder. After the driver over-corrected, the vehicle returned to the roadway and skidded off the west shoulder into the median. Smith’s vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its wheels, blocking the interstate’s southbound lanes.

Smith, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by an Atchison-Holt ambulance to Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn, Nebraska. The Honda was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing.

Cpl. K.L. Ebersold investigated the crash. He was assisted at the scene by a Missouri Conservation Agent Kyle Dick, Rock Port Police Department, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock Port Fire Department, and Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service.