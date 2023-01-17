Tarkio High School FBLA members Josie King, Emilee Caudill, and Sydnee Bruns are taking donations to the Noyes Home for Children. They will be buying items on the home’s wish list, delivering the items, and then volunteering their time for the children.

Contact one of the girls to pick up a donation: Josie, 660-623-0957; Emilee, 660-623-1061; and Sydnee, 660-623-9163. The Noyes Home, located in St. Joseph, Missouri, is a foster home safe haven for young children, birth to age 18, in crisis. It does not make any financial demands of the children.