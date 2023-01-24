Brooklyn Wennihan was declared the winner of this match at the Sam Martin Invitational held in Plattsburg, Missouri, Monday, January 16, 2023. Brooklyn placed second in the 120 lb. weight class of the tournament. (Jon Dykstra photo)

Norah Watkins placed third in the Sam Martin Invitational held in Plattsburg, Missouri, Monday, January 16, 2023. (Jon Dykstra photo)

Emma Teten has a good hold on her opponent during the Sam Martin Invitational. (Dixie Teten photo)

The East Atchison and Rock Port girls’ wrestling teams traveled to Plattsburg, Missouri, to compete in the Sam Martin Invitational Monday, January 16, 2023. Individual stats for the Atchison County wrestlers follow:

EAST ATCHISON

115 lbs. – Dylan Drummond

Round 1 – Sierra Crook (Mid-Buchanan) over Dylan Drummond (EA) (Dec. 8-5)

Round 2 – Dylan Drummond (EA) over Brianna Brimingham (Lawson) (Fall 1:32)

Round 3 – Dylan Drummond (EA) over Journey Wagner (Lone Jack) (Fall 1:09)

Round 5 – Taryn Hearn (Cameron) over Dylan Drummond (EA) (Fall 3:41)

120 lbs. – Brooklyn Wennihan

Quarterfinals – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) over Julianne Lambert (Plattsburg) (Dec. 3-0)

Semifinals – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) over Frankie Shewmaker (Versailles) (Dec. 3-1)

Round 2 – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) over Celeste Harris (Polo) (Fall 1:25)

1st Place Match – Addison Pope (Brookfield) over Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) (Fall 3:04)

ROCK PORT

100 lbs. – Jaylynn Garst

Round 1 – Emma Lewis (Lone Jack) over Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) (Fall 1:03)

Round 2 – Makenna Alden (Lafayette, St. Joseph) over Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) (Fall 1:43)

Round 3 – Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) over Alyssa Berryman (Lathrop) (Fall 1:19)

Round 4 – Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) received a bye

5th Place Match – Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) over Aubrey Shrunk (Lathrop) (Fall 2:34)

105 lbs. – NorahWatkins

Kyra Briant (Lawson) over Norah Watkins (Rock Port) (Fall 0:32)

Round 1 – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) over Zyra Fife (Cameron) (Fall 1:13)

Round 2 – Delanie Smith (Mid-Buchanan) over Norah Watkins (Rock Port) (Fall 1:35)

Round 3 – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) over Dalia Garcia (Marshall) (Fall 4:43)

3rd Place Match – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) over Brooklynn Stevens (Lafayette, St. Joseph) (Fall 5:29)

110 lbs. – Emma Teten

Round 1 – Jayden Keller (Brookfield) over Emma Teten (Rock Port) (Fall 0:56)

Round 2 – Cierra Stigger (Polo) over Emma Teten (Rock Port) (DQ)

Round 3 – Kristin Rennison (Carrollton) over Emma Teten (Rock Port) (Fall 1:51)

Round 4 – Emma Teten (Rock Port) over Alli Schreck (Mid-Buchanan) (Fall 1:18)

7th Place Match – Emma Teten (Rock Port) over Jaidynn Swope (Lafayette, St. Joseph) (Fall 0:59)

170 lbs. – Hadleigh Jones

Tamara Smith (Cameron) over Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) (Fall 0:39)

Round 1 – Lilly Lindsay (Brookfield) over Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) (Fall 1:42)

Round 2 – Kenlee Fish (Plattsburg) over Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) (Fall 3:28)

Round 3 – Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) received a bye

7th Place Match – Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) received a bye