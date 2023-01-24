6th Grade Lady Wolves place 2nd

The East Atchison sixth grade girls’ basketball team placed second in the Jefferson Elementary Tournament Saturday, January 21, 2023. Pictured are, from left to right, Coach Kris Umbarger, Alegra Brodrick, Makenna Caudill, Brenna Kingery, Gabby Hogue, Caroline Larson, Teagan Taylor, Brilee Slemp, and Keely Bredensteiner. (Submitted photo)

5th/6th Grade Lady Jays earn medals

The Rock Port 5th/6th grade girls’ basketball team played in the Rock Port Elementary Basketball Tournament held this past weekend. The girls won both games they competed in and earned medals. Pictured are, from left to right: front row – Harper Wood, Maeve Roup, Avery Schomburg, and Jaecy Mae Makings; and back row – Coach Libby Brumbaugh, Clara Hays, Kenni Davis, Anna Weber, Jovie Millsap, Aleyda Clodfelter, and Coach Garrett Wood. (Kate Curry photo)