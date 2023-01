The Lady Blue Jay wrestlers travelled to Liberty, Missouri, to compete in the Queen of the North 2023 Saturday, January 21, 2023. Individual results for the Rock Port wrestlers are as follows:

ROCK PORT

100 lbs. – Jaylynn Garst

Champ. Round 1 – Holly Emmons (Blue Springs) over Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) (Fall 1:38)

Cons. Round 1 – Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) over Marissa Young (Olathe West) (Fall 1:50)

Cons. Semis – Becca Waterman (Parkview) over Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) (Inj.)

105 lbs. – NorahWatkins

Champ. Round 1 – Zella Gray (Park Hill) over Norah Watkins (Rock Port) (Dec. 9-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) over Tabatha Short (Liberty) (Fall 2:36)

Cons. Semis – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) over Millicent Waterman (Parkview) (Fall 1:39)

5th Place Match – Courtney Stevens (Raymore-Peculiar) over Norah Watkins (Rock Port) (Fall 0:43)

110 lbs. – Emma Teten

Champ. Round 1 – Emma Teten (Rock Port) over Carlie Hulme (Liberty North) (Fall 1:56)

Quarterfinals – Jaden Breeden (Liberty) over Emma Teten (Rock Port) (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 2 – Emma Teten (Rock Port) over Julia VanGundy (Central St. Joseph) (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Semis – Hailey Allen (Oak Grove) over Emma Teten (Rock Port) (Dec. 7-5)

170 lbs. – Hadleigh Jones

Nevaeh Warlow (Oak Park) over Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 1 – Olivia Cerda (Van Horn) over Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) (Fall 0:23)

Round 2 – Kenlee Fish (Plattsburg) over Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) (Fall 3:28)

Round 3 – Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) received a bye

7th Place Match – Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) received a bye