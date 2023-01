Students at Fairfax R-3 School were recently recognized for having perfect attendance.

Students with perfect attendance during the second quarter (October 17 – December 16, 2022) were:

Smart Steps Preschool – Aubree Simmons

First Grade – Lucy Heck

Second Grade – William Oswald

Third Grade – Eli Auwarter, Adelynn Giddinge, and Ryann Salmond

Fourth Grade – Ava Oswald

Fifth Grade – Geb Burke, Zander Grossman, Mackenzie Oswald, Alex Wintz, and Lela Wright

Sixth Grade – Riley Koop and Jude Long

Seventh Grade – Tyler Duering

Eighth Grade – Mason Kingery, Anna Ohlensehlen, and Chloe Vernon

Freshmen – Amelia Larson

Sophomores – Levi Brown, KayDee Duering, Kendall Kingery, Bryon Ohlensehlen, Cowen O’Riley, Luke Swinehart, and Clayton Vernon

Juniors – Trenton Kingery

Seniors – Zackery King, Braiden Larson, Kendal Straub, and Georgia Swinehart

FIRST SEMESTER

Students with perfect attendance during the first semester (August 24 – December 16, 2022) were:

First Grade – Lucy Heck

Second Grade – William Oswald

Fifth Grade – Zander Grossman, Mackenzie Oswald, Alex Wintz, and Lela Wright

Sixth Grade – Riley Koop and Jude Long

Eighth Grade – Mason Kingery, Anna Ohlensehlen, and Chloe Vernon

Sophomores – Levi Brown, Kendall Kingery, Bryon Ohlensehlen, Cowen O’Riley, and Luke Swinehart

Juniors – Trenton Kingery

Seniors – Zackery King and Georgia Swinehart