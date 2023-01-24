The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held a special meeting January 3, 2023.

President Jeremy Davis called the special meeting to order at 12:30 p.m. in the board room. Others in attendance were Joanna Burke, Regan Griffin, Reven Herron, Jared Meyerkorth, Afton Schomburg, and Kayla Sierks. Also present were Board Secretary Jennifer Welch and Mike Jinks, MARE search consultant.

The agenda was adopted and the meeting was moved into executive session. Following executive session, the meeting was adjourned.

––

The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held a special meeting January 4, 2023.

President Jeremy Davis called the special meeting to order at 5:00 p.m. in the board room. Others in attendance were Joanna Burke, Regan Griffin, Reven Herron, Jared Meyerkorth, Afton Schomburg, and Kayla Sierks. Also present were Board Secretary Jennifer Welch, Dr. Bollinger, and Mr. Derboven.

The agenda was adopted and the meeting was moved into executive session. Following executive session, the meeting was adjourned.

––

The Rock Port R-II Board of Education held a regular meeting January 12, 2023.

President Jeremy Davis called the regular meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. in the board room. Others in attendance were Joanna Burke, Kayla Sierks, Afton Schomburg, Regan Griffin, and Jared Meyerkorth. Reven Herron was present via Zoom. Also present were High School Principal Donnie Parsons, Superintendent Dr. Ethan Sickels, and Board Secretary Jennifer Welch.

The agenda was adopted and the minutes of the regular meeting of December 12, 2022, were approved. Dr. Sickels reviewed the financial information for the month ending December 2022. The transfer of funds, December final check register, January check register to date, and the activity account checks were approved. During communications, Dr. Sickels read resignation letters from Makayla Martin and Kaitlea Hastert.

Dr. Sickels presented the monthly program evaluation report on transportation.

The board proceeded to address several new items of business. Action was taken to approve the date and time for the 2023 graduation, approve Area Cooperative for Educational Support Amendment 8, approve the MUSIC Scholarship applicant, approve the bond underwriting agreement with L.J. Hart & Company, and approve mowing bids for the 2023 – 2024 mowing season.

The meeting was then moved into executive session. Following executive session, action was taken to hire Dr. Rex E. Bollinger as the Superintendent of the Rock Port R-II School District beginning July 1, 2023. Following a brief discussion of future business items, the meeting was adjourned.