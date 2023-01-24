Rock Port youth wrestlers competed in a meet at HTRS on January 14, 2023, in Humboldt, Nebraska. Results from the event follow:

Preschool through Kindergarten – Jet Masonbrink, 1st place; and Colt Garst, 4th place

First through Second Grade – Louie Leseberg, 2nd place; and Brantley Garst, 2nd place

Third through Fourth Grade – Frank Kroeger, 1st place; Gage Werner, 3rd place; Harper Roup, 1st place; Anthony Masonbrink, 4th place; Kaden Perry, 3rd place; and Jagger Jones, 3rd place

Fifth through Sixth Grade – Adelheid Heintz, 4th place