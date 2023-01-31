Several Atchison County citizens have stepped up to the plate to fulfill their civic duty in serving the needs of the public in different capacities. Filings include:

CITY OF FAIRFAX

Alderman At-Large positions (2) – Tabitha Wintz and Debra Wyatt

CITY OF ROCK PORT

North Ward Alderman – Raechel Schoonover

South Ward – Kelley Herron

Mayor – Amy Thomas and Jody VanSickle

CITY OF TARKIO

North Ward Alderman – Daryl Wiley and Scott Walker

South Ward – Jeffrey Olson and Timothy Morehouse

VILLAGE OF WATSON

At-Large Trustee positions (3) – Tammy Gibson, Tasha Gronniger, and Tom Robinson

CITY OF WESTBORO

At Large Positions (2) – Mark Stockstill

Mayor – Shawn Manchester

SCHOOL BOARDS

Tarkio R-I Board (3) – Warren J. Wright, Raymond Gebhards, Jr., Natasha Baruth, Amy Hurst, and Ashlee Driskell

Fairfax R-3 Board (3) – Brett Michael Johnson, Miles Gregg Smith, Samantha O’Riley, and Treyvor Umbarger

Rock Port R-II Board (3) – Joanna Burke, Regan Griffin, and Troy Cook

ATCHISON-HOLT AMBULANCE DISTRICT

Atchison-Holt Ambulance District Director position (Atchison County Township of Tarkio (1) – Ashlee Driskell

ATCHISON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Health Center Board of Atchison County (2) – Janice Taylor and David Scarbrough

ROAD DISTRICTS

Langdon Special Road District (1) – Chad Ottmann

Phelps City Special Road District (1) – Adam Meyerkorth

Tarkio Special Road District (1) – Matthew Schlueter

Watson Special Road District (1) – Andy Spiegel

PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT

Sub District #1 Board Member (1) – Roger L. Pennel

Sub District #2 Board Member (1) – Doug Garrison

The General Municipal Election will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023.