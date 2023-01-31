Several Atchison County citizens have stepped up to the plate to fulfill their civic duty in serving the needs of the public in different capacities. Filings include:
CITY OF FAIRFAX
Alderman At-Large positions (2) – Tabitha Wintz and Debra Wyatt
CITY OF ROCK PORT
North Ward Alderman – Raechel Schoonover
South Ward – Kelley Herron
Mayor – Amy Thomas and Jody VanSickle
CITY OF TARKIO
North Ward Alderman – Daryl Wiley and Scott Walker
South Ward – Jeffrey Olson and Timothy Morehouse
VILLAGE OF WATSON
At-Large Trustee positions (3) – Tammy Gibson, Tasha Gronniger, and Tom Robinson
CITY OF WESTBORO
At Large Positions (2) – Mark Stockstill
Mayor – Shawn Manchester
SCHOOL BOARDS
Tarkio R-I Board (3) – Warren J. Wright, Raymond Gebhards, Jr., Natasha Baruth, Amy Hurst, and Ashlee Driskell
Fairfax R-3 Board (3) – Brett Michael Johnson, Miles Gregg Smith, Samantha O’Riley, and Treyvor Umbarger
Rock Port R-II Board (3) – Joanna Burke, Regan Griffin, and Troy Cook
ATCHISON-HOLT AMBULANCE DISTRICT
Atchison-Holt Ambulance District Director position (Atchison County Township of Tarkio (1) – Ashlee Driskell
ATCHISON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Health Center Board of Atchison County (2) – Janice Taylor and David Scarbrough
ROAD DISTRICTS
Langdon Special Road District (1) – Chad Ottmann
Phelps City Special Road District (1) – Adam Meyerkorth
Tarkio Special Road District (1) – Matthew Schlueter
Watson Special Road District (1) – Andy Spiegel
PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT
Sub District #1 Board Member (1) – Roger L. Pennel
Sub District #2 Board Member (1) – Doug Garrison
The General Municipal Election will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023.