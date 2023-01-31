Atchison County Community Services, Inc. and Second Harvest are once again teaming up to provide mobile food pantries for 2023. The food drops take place in front of Community Services, located at 4th and Main streets in Tarkio, Missouri, weather permitting and while supplies last, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Vehicles should line up on 3rd Street and then turn onto Main Street, making their way up to the drop. Volunteers will put the food in the vehicles.

This is for all Atchison County residents and there are no income guidelines. Dates for the 2023 mobile food pantries are: Tuesdays, February 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, August 15, September 19, October 17, November 21, and December 19. For more information, contact Sam at Community Services, 660-736-4646.