Tarkio and Fairfax students are celebrating East Atchison Winter Homecoming this week with special activities, contests, and dress-up days. The East Atchison wrestlers will be hosting a home quad meet Tuesday, January 31, at 5:30 p.m. at the Tarkio Activity Center (TAC). Senior wrestlers and their parents will also be recognized prior to the meet at 5:15 p.m. Basketball games and the crowning of East Atchison Homecoming Royalty will end the festivities with games beginning at 6:00 p.m. Friday night, February 3, 2023, at the TAC.

The Tarkio High School king and queen candidates of the East Atchison Winter Homecoming include, from left to right, Tanner Rollins, Faith Anderson, Kelsea Kirwan, Emily Blum, Emilee Caudill, and Jarrett Spinnato.

The Tarkio High School attendants of the East Atchison Winter Homecoming include, from left to right, Bresayda Jimenez, Karson Bullock, Jillian Hannah, and Tommi Martin. Not pictured are Gavyn Irvine and Linkin Murry.

TARKIO

The homecoming candidates are: queens – Faith Anderson, Emily Blum, Emilee Caudill, and Kelsea Kirwan; and kings – Jarrett Spinnato and Tanner Rollins. The homecoming attendants include: juniors – Tommi Martin and Linkin Murry; sophomores – Jillian Hannah and Karson Bullock; and freshmen – Bresayda Jimenez and Gavyn Irvine. Crown bearers are kindergarten students Annistyn Schebaum and Cesar Perez.

This year’s homecoming theme is “Let’s Go To The Movies.” Each class selected a movie to coordinate with the theme: seniors – High School Musical; juniors – Despicable Me; sophomores – Top Gun; freshmen – Shrek; eighth graders – Tommy Boy; seventh graders – Rocky; and sixth graders – Space Jam. Class contests and dress-up days are: Tuesday – dodgeball and white lies t-shirt day; Wednesday – balloon/basketball relay plus bonus belching contest and soccer moms and bbq dads; Thursday – lip sync contest to song from your chosen movie and dress up like characters from your movie; and Friday – pep rally and Wolves spirit day. The pep rally will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Tarkio High School and will be run by cheerleaders with the dance team and the bands performing as well.

The Fairfax High School royalty of the East Atchison Winter Homecoming is Cameron Oswald (king) and Natalie Hedlund (queen).

The Fairfax High School attendants of the East Atchison Winter Homecoming include, from left to right, Kendal Straub, Trenton Kingery, Sammie Litherbury, and Jasey Smith.

FAIRFAX

The homecoming candidates are: queen – Natalie Hedlund; and king – Cameron Oswald. The homecoming attendants are Kendal Straub, Trent Kingery, Jasey Smith, and Sammie Lith-erbury.

The Fairfax homecoming theme is “Vacation Destination.” Each class has selected a vacation destination: elementary school – the beach; seventh graders – Las Vegas; eighth graders – Rome; freshmen – Mexico; sophomores – Paris; juniors – Bahamas; and seniors – Hawaii. Dress-up days are: Tuesday – dress as your class’ vacation destination; Wednesday – dress as the first letter of your name (ex. Barnes = Batman); Thursday – soccer mom vs. bbq dad; and Friday – pep rally and Wolves spirit day.