The Tarkio High School FFA Chapter is hosting a fish fry fundraiser Sunday, February 5, at the ag shop at THS. Dine in or order to go from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and enjoy tasty catfish, chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, rolls, and dessert. Prices are $12 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under, and free for children under 5. Funds will be used to send students to conventions and leadership conferences.