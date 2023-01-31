University of Missouri Extension (MU) Extension will provide free tax-preparation and e-filing assistance to residents of northwest Missouri. The location of sites will be in Rock Port, Maryville, Mound City, Albany, Maysville, Brookfield, Keytesville, Marshall, Carrollton, and Trenton.

“If you are an individual or family of any age with low to moderate income, and are in need of help with filing your taxes, we will help at no cost to you,” said Randa Doty, MU Extension Field Specialist. “Tax returns can also be prepared for high school and college students.”

Due to IRS stipulations, this tax site acts as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA site and will be unable to prepare returns for individuals and families who own a small business or farm. The program is staffed by IRS-trained volunteers, who will prepare tax forms and provide e-filing for returns.

To make an appointment or ask any questions, call the Nodaway County Extension Office at 660-582-8101 or Chariton County Extension Office at 660-288-3239.