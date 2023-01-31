A pulled pork dinner and gun raffle will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Fairfax Fire Station Community Room. Proceeds will go to Bud Simmons to help with his medical expenses.

Raffle tickets for a Ruger 10/22 rifle will be available at the time of the event or by contacting Leo Holmes at the Fire Station or Lori Helfers at City Hall. Contributions may also be made at Bank Midwest in Rock Port (checks payable to Barry Simmons) or by contacting Leo Holmes, Rick Kemerling, or John Brown.