The Rock Port Fire Department has been working on plans to expand the fire house as the current building has reached its limits, with doors that were designed for trucks in the 1970s. After two years the department was able to acquire the building that is located on the corner of Main and Calhoun Streets. This building has been the home of several businesses over the years, including Wedel’s Tractor Repair, Miller’s Auto Repair, Mike’s Auto Works, and the list could go on. On Wednesday, January 25, several of the fireman started the process of removing that building to start making room for the expansion. Current plans are to make it additional parking. The picture above is looking from the back of the building toward Main Street and the picture below is from Main Street looking back west after the building was down.