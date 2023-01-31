The Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department and West Atchison Fire District recognized fireman Steve Shineman for his 40 years of service to the Rock Port community. A banquet was held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Rock Port Country Club. The Shineman family, firemen and the rural board were treated to a meal catered by Paula’s Cafe of Craig, Missouri. When Steve first joined the West Atchison and Rock Port Fire Department, the Chief was Luther Hudson, followed by Loren Schoonover and Harold Perry before becoming Chief himself. Steve served as Assistant Chief for 15 years and as Chief for four years. Thank you for your selfless service in 40 years of dedication to the community and the surrounding areas. Pictured above, from left to right, are Assistant Chief Trent Shineman, Steve Shineman, Assistant Chief Chad Ottmann, and Chief Scott Jones.