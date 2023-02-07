Fairfax Queen and King

Seniors Natalie Hedlund and Cameron Oswald were crowned East Atchison Winter Homecoming Fairfax Queen and King Friday, February 3, 2023, at the TAC.

Tarkio Queen and King

Seniors Faith Anderson and Jarrett Spinnato were crowned East Atchison Winter Homecoming Tarkio Queen and King Friday, February 3, 2023, at the TAC. The crownbearer was Annistyn Schebaum.

East Atchison Winter Homecoming Royalty

The East Atchison Winter Homecoming Royalty included, from left to right: front row – crownbearer Annistyn Schebaum; and back row – Bresayda Jimenez, Gavyn Irvine, Jillian Hannah, Karson Bullock, Tommi Martin, Linkin Murry, Kelsea Kirwan, Tanner Rollins, Queen Faith Anderson, King Jarrett Spinnato, Emily Blum, Emilee Caudill, Queen Natalie Hedlund, King Cameron Oswald, Kendal Straub, Sammie Litherbury, Jasey Smith, and Trenton Kingery.

Pep Rally

Several senior athletes got to join the fun at the pep assembly. Their legs were taped together and they were forced to crawl in opposite directions to pick up certain colors of fuzzy balls and throw them into a bucket to see who could collect the most. It was hard work! Pictured above are Tanner Rollins, Faith Anderson, Natalie Hedlund, Jarrett Spinnato, Emilee Caudill, and Kelsea Kirwan.

The East Atchison cheerleaders lead the seventh graders in the class call cheer at the winter homecoming pep assembly.

The East Atchison Dance Team performed a routine during the homecoming pep rally. Pictured are Zoe Madron, Jasey Smith, Tommi Martin, and Kierra McDonald.

The East Atchison Pep Band, made up of Tarkio and Fairfax band members, played several lively tunes.