February 13, 1948

• J. S. Bilby has purchased a farm near Hugo, Oklahoma, and will move from the Bilby ranch, which he has sold, to Oklahoma the first of March.

• Wladk Zbyszko, former world champion wrestler, was the speaker at the Fairfax Kiwanis Club luncheon Tuesday. Mr. Zbyszko is a native of Poland and is a graduate of that country’s oldest and best known universities. He attended the school at the same time as Goering and Goebbels. Lenin and Stalin also attended the university, but several years previous. He had no good word for communism or Russia and advocated a stern policy with Russia, and military preparedness including compulsory military training. He was in Spain in the 1930s when the Spanish revolution broke out and had to fight for one side or the other, so joined Franco’s forces. He is now a proud farmer living on a farm east of Savannah, Missouri.

• Firestone Day, hosted by Melvin Brothers, Firestone dealers, will be Friday, February 20. There will be a program, barbecue, free picture show, comedy reels, and talks on the use of modern home and farm appliances held at Fairfax High School that day. A display of Firestone products will be at the Melvin Bros. Firestone store.

February 15, 1973

• The Fairfax Garden Club reported 13 members and one guest present at a luncheon Tuesday. The club has purchased two new books, “Trees” and “Wild Flowers in Missouri” to be put on the Garden Club bookshelf in the public library. Hollis Burke showed colored slides taken in Pella, Iowa, at the Tulip Festival and of covered bridges near Winterset, Iowa.

• The open house at the new Exchange Bank of Fairfax has been set for March 3 and 4. A history of the bank has been compiled and printed copies will be given to each family along with other momentos to each person in attendance. The building dedication ceremony is set for March 11, when the cornerstone will be laid near the main entrance of the bank building.

• Mr. Franklin L. Gould of Osage City, Kansas, will be the new pastor of the Fairfax and English Grove Presbyterian Churches. Dr. Gould is a graduate of McCormick Seminary in Chicago, Illinois, has a master’s degree and a doctorate in theology. He served 20 years as a missionary in Africa.

February 12, 1998

• Sharon Smith was honored with a surprise birthday and welcome home from Australia party Saturday evening at the home of Gregg, Lori, Miles, and Leslie Smith. Sharon’s birthday was January 31, the day she left to return home from Australia. When she arrived in America the next day, it was still January 31 here. Her day began and ended celebrating with her sons and families in two different countries.

• Over The Back Fence by Nancy Gaines: “Remember when Wally Palmer used to carry Bavarian mints at his drug store? KG Buds in Fairfax is now carrying them in bulk. They are still just as good as when Palmer had them.”

• Dan Sinkhorn of Fairfax has been hired as the Atchison County School-to-Work coordinator. Sinkhorn will be heading the consortium of all three Atchison County schools.

• In the early morning hours of February 3, burglaries occurred at businesses in Blanchard and Westboro, Missouri, and an attempted theft occurred in Tarkio, Missouri. Later that morning, two individuals were taken into custody by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office for suspected burglaries in that county. Charges were then filed against them for the Atchison County burglaries as well.