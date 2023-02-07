Annalee Livengood and Layla Livengood of Tarkio placed first and second at the Elks Missouri State Hoop Shoot Championship.

Annalee Livengood and Layla Livengood, sisters from Tarkio, Missouri, won gold and silver in their age groups at the Elks Missouri State Hoop Shoot contest. They are the daughters of Curt and Carrie Livengood.

Annalee is bringing home her third straight state championship trophy after hitting 24/25 free-throws in the 12-13 age divison. She will compete at Regionals in Peducah, Kentucky, where she got second place last year. Layla is bringing home a runner-up trophy in the 8-9 age division after hitting 18/25 free throws. The girls have put in hours of practice to hone their free-throw shooting skills and it has paid off.