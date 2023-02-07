Pre-registration and screening for 2023-24 Rock Port kindergarten

Pre-registration for the 2023-24 kindergarten class at Rock Port R-II School has begun.

To be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be five years of age on or before July 31, 2023. If you have a child or know of a child who will be of kindergarten age, please pick up a pre-registration form at the Rock Port Elementary office. These forms need to be returned to the office by Friday, March 3, in order for the school to schedule appointments for the kindergarten screening.

Kindergarten screening will be held on Wednesday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 12. The kindergarten teachers will contact all pre-registered children with screening information.

If you have any questions, contact the Rock Port Elementary office at 744-6294.

Little Jays’ Preschool registration and early childhood screenings

Registration for Rock Port R-II Little Jays’ Preschool and early childhood screenings will be held in March.

Registration for 4-year-old preschool for the 2023-24 school year will be held Wednesday, March 22, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the high school gym. Spots are limited and will be on a first come, first served basis.

Children must be four years old on or before July 31, 2023, to be eligible for the full day program.

Bring the following items to registration: your child’s birth certificate, social security card, and current immunization record. For more information, email Cindie Gaines, cindie.gaines@rpbluejays.com.

Rock Port R-II Little Jays’ Preschool will also have a 3-year-old half day program (morning only) for the 2023-24 school year. Registration for the 3-year-old half day program will be Thursday, March 23, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the high school gym. Spots are very limited and will be on a first come, first served basis.

Children must be three years old on or before July 31, 2023, to be eligible for the half day program.

Bring the following items to registration: your child’s birth certificate, social security card, and current immunization record. For more information, email Cindie Gaines, cindie.gaines@rpbluejays.com.

Rock Port R-II early childhood screenings (for 3- and 4-year-olds) will be held Wednesday, March 29, and Friday, March 31, at the school. Any child currently living in the Rock Port R-II School District who is turning three or four years of age on or before July 31 is encouraged to be screened.

To schedule an appointment contact the Rock Port Elementary office at 660-744-6294.