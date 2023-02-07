The Northwest Missouri Solid Waste Management District has grant funds available from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Solid Waste Management Program to distribute to both public and private entities throughout Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth counties.

These grant funds are intended to reduce the amount of waste entering the local waste stream and facilitate recycling. Some examples of projects include the purchase of recycling bins, trailers, outdoor classrooms, rubberized surfaces, recycling infrastructure and expansion.

Those individuals or entities interested in applying for funds for a waste reduction or recycling project may contact Jerri Dearmont at 660-582-5121, ext. 7, or e-mail jerri@nwmorcog.org. The application is posted online at http://www.nwmorcog.org.

Applications must be received by Monday, April 3, 2023, by 3:00 p.m. at Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, 114 W. Third St., Maryville, MO 64468.