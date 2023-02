The East Atchison and Rock Port boys’ wrestling teams will be competing in Districts Friday and Saturday, February 17 and 18, at Lathrop, Missouri. Good luck to all Blue Jay and Wolf athletes!

How about those Chiefs?!!

Don’t forget to fill out and turn in your Atchison County Personal Property Tax Assessment Sheets, due March 1st.

Happy 25th birthday to Kaleigh Diane Farmer on February 17.

We love you!

Mom & Dad