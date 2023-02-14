The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments is sponsoring an E-waste and white goods collection in Rock Port, Fairfax, Tarkio and Burlington Junction, on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The drop off locations will be open in:

• Rock Port, 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at 18508 Parkview Drive (the pool parking lot)

• Fairfax, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at East Main and North Denny Streets (west side of park)

• Tarkio, 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the street maintenance barn, 412 Elm Street (east side of building)

• Burlington Junction,from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at City Hall, 122 N. Clarinda Street

Brochures are available at the Regional Council office, or online at www.nwmorcog.org. Residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth counties are welcome to participate (ID required). There is no fee to drop off. It is free for residents only. No commercial or business waste can be accepted.

Examples of E-waste and white goods include: computers, cell phones, refrigerators, cooking stoves, small appliances, washers, dryers, air conditioners, water heaters and dishwashers. No TVs, monitors or printers will be accepted.

For further information, contact Jerri Dearmont at 660-582-5121 ext 7 or email: jerri@nwmorcog.org.