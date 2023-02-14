February 20, 1948

• The Tarkio Fire Department will sponsor its fourth annual Firemen’s Ball February 25 at the Community Building in the city park. Jimmy Caton’s orchestra will provide the music.

• Contributions made last week to the American Legion Memorial Building have passed the $7,000 mark. The building just east of the old city park is taking on a very attractive appearance with brick veneer and glass block at the door and windows.

• Horace P. Logan, prominent retired farmer and pioneer resident of this community, died Sunday, February 15, at the age of 88 years. In 1872, at age 13, he came with his parents from Illinois to Atchison County, Missouri, in a covered wagon.

• An unusually large number of persons attended the Chamber of Commerce Employees’ Night dinner meeting at the Walnut Inn last Thursday night. Attendees were entertained by Albert Fike, popular humorist who is superintendent of the Burlington Junction schools.

• Forty farmers were present last Monday night for the Farmers Evening School Class. Mr. H. A. Stark, representative of the Sinclair Refining Company, discussed “The Care, Maintenance, and Operation of Farm Machinery.”

February 22, 1973

• Miss Sharon Fike’s kindergarten pupils received a letter from President Richard Nixon. The class had written a birthday letter to him and had also enclosed pictures of the class studying the election.

• Funeral services were held for John P. Lynn, 90, of Kansas City, formerly of Tarkio. A farm manager in Tarkio, John was well-known for his livestock judging at the American Royal (Kansas City), Aksarben Show (Omaha), the International Stock Show (Chicago), and the National Western Stock Show (Denver).

• Congressman Jerry Litton was in Tarkio last Wednesday conferring with Mayor Roy McIntosh about community issues. Congressman Litton and members of his staff lunched at the Walnut Inn.

• Lars Gunnar Rahm, an administrator of John Deere Company in Sweden, was a visitor at Frontier Day at Tarkio Equipment Company last Thursday.

• Hi-fidelity, stereophonic reproduction equipment which includes a 100-watt stereo amplifier, a 3-speed automatic Garrard turntable, and two 10-inch wide range speakers has been given to the music department at Tarkio College.

February 19, 1998

• Koch Agri-Services in Westboro, Missouri, has been sold to Crop Production Services. Gary Beneda, manager of Koch, said that nothing will change except the name.

• Mayor Vilas Jones told the city council that after looking over the books, the city can do dredging of its lagoons and pay for it. The cost is projected to be $60,000-$80,000 for the dredging. Dredging has never been done before and the lagoons have been used since the 1960s.

• At the conclusion of the homecoming festivities Friday, February 13, Shannon Knierim was named basketball homecoming queen and Shaun Defenbaugh was named king.

• Tarkio High School had two wrestlers, Brian Heits and Mike Tullis, qualify for state. Tullis, wrestling in the 215 pound weight class, placed second in Sectionals and Brian Heits, competing in the 275 pound weight class, placed third in Sectionals.