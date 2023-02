Lady Wolf Brooklyn Wennihan takes down Mid-Buchanan’s Addison McGarry for the win. (Jon Dykstra photos)

Rock Port’s Emma Teten faces off with an opponent. (Dixie Teten photo)

Lady Blue Jay Jaylynn Garst goes head to head with an opponent in the 100 lb. weight class at Districts. (Dixie Teten photo)

Dylan Drummond fights to escape a hold in a 115 pound match. (Jon Dykstra photo)

Norah Watkins pins Lathrop’s Sara Allyn to the mat for the win. (Jon Dykstra photo)

Rock Port’s Hadleigh Jones pins her opponent to the mat for the win. (Dixie Teten photo)

Atchison County sends first lady wrestlers to State

The MSHSAA Girls Class 1 District 4 Wrestling Tournament was held this past weekend in Kearney, Missouri. It was a great day for the Atchison County wrestlers. East Atchison’s Brooklyn Wennihan placed 2nd in the 120 pound weight class, qualifying for the MSHSAA State Wrestling Tournament in Columbia, Missouri. Rock Port’s Jaylynn Garst placed 4th in the 100 pound weight class and Emma Teten placed 4th in the 110 pound weight class, both advancing to the state event, which will be held February 22 and 23, 2023.

Results for the Atchison County wrestlers follow:

EAST ATCHISON

115 lbs. – Dylan Drummond

Round 1 – Dylan Drummond (EA) over Sierra Crook (Mid-Buchanan) (Fall 5:36)

Quarterfinals – Aaliyah Sanders (Odessa) over Dylan Drummond (EA) (Fall 3:24)

Cons. Round 2 – Dylan Drummond (EA) over Naomi Gutierrez (Lexington) (Fall 1:53)

Cons. Round 3 – Laney Cecil (Kearney) over Dylan Drummond (EA) (Fall 1:35)

120 lbs. – Brooklyn Wennihan

Round 1 – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) over Addison McGarry (Mid-Buchanan) (Fall 2:31)

Semifinals – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) over Emma Mahan (Odessa) (Fall 3:10)

1st Place Match – Jordan Diercks (Lathrop) over Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) (Dec. 4-1)

ROCK PORT

100 lbs. – Jaylynn Garst

Round 1 – Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Asha Pearson (Center) over Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) (Dec. 8-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) over Jozey Scarborough (Smithville) (Fall 2:06)

Cons. Round 3 – Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) over Aynjewel Jones (Plattsburg) (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Semis – Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) over Danika Dutel (Odessa) (Fall 4:51)

3rd Place Match – Asha Pearson (Center) over Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) (Dec. 6-5)

105 lbs. – Norah Watkins

Round 1 – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) over Sara Allyn (Lathrop) (Fall 3:06)

Quarterfinals – Riley Walker (Kearney) over Norah Watkins (Rock Port) (Fall 2:44)

Cons. Round 2 – Norah Watkins (Rock Port) over Brooklynn Stevens (Lafayette, St. Joseph) (Fall 3:48)

Cons. Round 3 – Kyra Briant (Lawson) over Norah Watkins (Rock Port) (Fall 4:06)

110 lbs. – Emma Teten

Round 1 – Emma Teten (Rock Port) over Lillian Watchinski (Plattsburg) (Fall 0:36)

Quarterfinals – Emma Teten (Rock Port) over Jordyn Smith (Lawson) (Dec. 11-6)

Semifinals – Addison Eddleman (Odessa) over Emma Teten (Rock Port) (Fall 5:30)

Cons. Semis – Emma Teten (Rock Port) over Skye Mallen (Cameron) (Fall 3:52)

3rd Place Match – Jordyn Smith (Lawson) over Emma Teten (Rock Port) (Fall 3:30)

170 lbs. – Hadleigh Jones

Round 1 – Hailey Romero (Kearney) over Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) (Fall 0:53)

Cons. Round 1 – Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) over Lenora Brumm (Mid-Buchanan) (Fall 2:19)

Cons. Round 3 – Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) over Malia Bell (Polo) (Dec. 5-4)

Cons. Semis – Abigail Parker (Gallatin) over Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) (Dec. 6-2)