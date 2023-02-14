One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Rock Port, Missouri, Monday afternoon, February 13, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 111 at the intersection of Calhoun Street in Rock Port around 4:00 p.m. A 2015 Kawasaki sports bike, driven by 18-year-old Hunter Gordon of Mound City, Missouri, was northbound on Main Street when a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Harley Lansdown, 68, of Rock Port crossed Main Street heading eastbound on Calhoun Street. The motorcycle swerved to avoid a collision, but was impacted on the front driver’s end by the front passenger bumper of the Silverado. The bike was knocked over, ejecting Gordon, and came to rest on its side partially underneath the Silverado. The Silverado came to rest on its wheels in the intersection.

Gordon, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by private vehicle to Rock Port Family Medicine for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. The Kawasaki was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing of Rock Port. The Chevrolet Silverado sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper S. S. Base, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department and Rock Port Police Department.